Princess Beatrice reunites with her wedding gown as it goes on display at Windsor Castle By Heather Cichowski

Royals fans got to appreciate the exquisite beauty of the vintage wedding gown Princess Beatrice wore when she wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17 thanks to photos from the private ceremony in Windsor. Members of the public will soon be able to see the Norman Hartnell dress in person because it is going on display at Windsor Castle.

In honour of the occasion, Beatrice stepped out on Sept. 23 to the royal residence to see her gown! This marked the elder Princess of York's first public engagement since her nuptials and honeymoon. The 32-year-old toured Windsor Castle with Caroline de Guitaut, the curator of the exhibition.

According to HELLO! UK, Caroline said, "It was a really lovely moment for her to be reunited with her dress and to be able to see it as part of the display in the State Dining Room.

"She seemed really, really happy and we talked about the history of the dress and its wearing by the Queen and the alterations that were made to turn it into a wedding dress."

It was no doubt a special moment for the newlywed. Her wedding gown has a rich history that goes beyond her nuptials to Edo. The gown was loaned to Beatrice by her grandmother, the Queen. The style is constructed from ivory Peau de Soie taffeta, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin and encrusted with diamantés. The Queen's go-to designers and dressers, Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin, reworked the gown for Beatrice's wedding. This included adding sleeves.

The monarch wore the gown to a few different occasions throughout the '60s, including to the State Opening of Parliament and to the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia. Additionally, she sported it on a royal engagement in Rome.

Norman Hartnell was a very popular fashion designer for the Royal Family. The Queen, Queen Mother and Princess Margaret all wore his creations. In fact, Margaret donned a custom gown by the British designer to her wedding to Antony Armstrong-Jones.

PHOTOS: All the times other royals have worn Princess Beatrice's wedding tiara

On her wedding day, Beatrice paired the vintage gown with embellished Valentino heels and Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara. The crown dates from 1919 and was fashioned from a diamond necklace given to Queen Victoria for her wedding to Prince Albert in 1840. Queen Elizabeth II also wore the tiara to marry Prince Philip in 1947.

Beatrice's wedding gown, shoes and a replica of her bouquet are all on view when Windsor Castle opens to the public on Sept. 24.

For the royal engagement, Beatrice wore a floral dress from one of her favourite designers, The Vampire's Wife. She accessorized with a colourful face mask and Aquazzura black suede heels. Her wedding and engagement rings could be seen on her hand and she also donned a delicate golden bracelet on her wrist.

