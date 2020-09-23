Queen Mathilde of Belgium visits COVID-19 vaccine trial unit in Antwerp By Heather Cichowski

Queen Mathilde is one of the royals who has consistently shown how face masks can help protect people during the coronavirus pandemic. And the Belgian royal stepped out on Sept. 23 to witness the progress being made in the fight against COVID-19.

Mathilde stepped out to the Center for Evaluation of Vaccines (CEV) department of the Uantwerpen University in Antwerp, where possible COVID-19 vaccines are being tested.

According to the Belgian Royal Palace, she heard about the state of the coronavirus in Belgium as well as the progress of research activities and in the development of a possible vaccine. Mathilde even witnessed one of the vaccine trials in the vaccine trial unit!

The 47-year-old wore a burgundy-and-white leaf print dress for the occasion. She accessorized with a deep red clutch and oxblood heels. In keeping with tradition, Mathilde coordinated her non-surgical mask with the rest of her outfit.

PHOTOS: Royals and stars who have turned face masks into fashion accessories while protecting themselves from COVID-19

In April, Mathilde and her husband, King Philippe, visited the Citadelle Regional Hospital Centre CHR Respirator Unit in Liège. During that time, Belgian had imposed lockdown measures and more than 5,000 people had already died from the virus in the country.

As of this writing, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine reports there have been more than 31.7 million cases of COVID-19 confirmed in 188 countries and regions. Belgium has had more than 105,000 of those cases.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?