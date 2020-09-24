Duchess Meghan sends her support to 'America's Got Talent' finalist Archie Williams: 'It's not just because we're partial to the name' By Heather Cichowski

The finale of America's Got Talent on Sept. 23 was filled with many surprises, including an appearance from Duchess Meghan! She was broadcast in a pre-recorded video clip from hernew home in Santa Barbara with Prince Harry and wished contestant Archie Williams good luck.

In her one-minute video clip, the former actress revealed she's a fan of the reality TV competition and has been watching every week.

"Hi Archie, I just wanted to let you know that we've been so moved by your story and we have been cheering you on every week – and it's not just because we're partial to the name," she revealed, referencing her one-year-old son, Archie.

"So, a very special message to you that I'll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it's specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you, we can't wait to see what you do. We're in your corner. Have a good night!"

Archie was one of 10 people competing in the finale alongside Canada's Roberta Battaglia, 11, Brandon Leake, and singing duo Broken Roots.

Archie has a powerful story that touched everyone who heard it. The 59-year-old was wrongly convicted of rape and attempted murder in Louisiana at the age of 22. He spent 37 years in prison and was released in 2019 after he put out a request to the Innocence Project to exonerate him.

Archie's case was overturned because fingerprints found at the scene of the crime did not match his. His dream had always been to sing. He sang as a young boy and in prison.

For Meghan's appearance, she wore a beige Victoria Beckham blouse with vinyl leggings and gold jewelry. Her hair was parted down the middle and pulled back, save for a few tendrils framing her big smile.

The 39-year-old's video message offered a new view of the Sussexes' home. The room where the clip was recorded appears to be her living room and fans were quick to notice the collection of books and artwork visible in the background. They thought it brought to mind the aesthetic of her former Toronto home.

Earlier this week, Meghan and Harrymade a virtual appearance on the TIME 100 Most Influential People broadcast, which revealed the recipients of the honour for this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared outside in the broadcast, likely from the lush backyard of their new home. Their black Labrador, Pula, even made a surprise cameo!

“It’s time to not only reflect, but act.” This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, join #Time100 alumni Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in taking action for the future. pic.twitter.com/JerXHxiZK3 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) September 23, 2020

In their two-minute appearance, Harry and Meghan promoted kindness and compassion while they encouraged Americans to vote in the upcoming election.

