Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together!

The joyful news was confirmed by Eugenie on her Instagram on Sept. 25. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....," she wrote, including a baby emoji at the end. The younger Princess of York added two photos in the sweet Instagram post. The first photo showed the hands of the parents-to-be holding a pair of baby bear slippers, with Eugenie's coral Padparadscha sapphire and diamond engagement ring visible.

The second photo captured Eugenie and Jack smiling happily at the camera. The portrait was cropped so the princess's stomach was not visible. But, the 30-year-old looked radiant in a green blouse and her ginger hair styled straight. Dad-to-be Jack, 34, wore a blue blazer and white button-down.

The Royal Family congratulated Eugenie and Jack on their social media channels. The message on the @TheRoyalFamily Instagram read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

The announcement included a photo of the couple at their wedding on Oct. 12, 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Eugenie's mom, the Duchess of York, shared her excitement about the new royal baby and becoming a grandmother in a milestone year.

"I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child," she penned. "Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy."

Sarah included a similar photo to the one Eugenie and Jack shared in their announcement. This beautiful image showed the expectant royal looking adoringly at her husband.

Princess Eugenie was recently spotted in London with her elder sister, Princess Beatrice. The pair was photographed wearing face masks on Sept. 22 as they went to Annabel's private members club. Perhaps they were celebrating Eugenie's baby news and catching up after Beatrice's nuptials to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17 and their honeymoon. Beatrice's vintage wedding gown has also just gone on display to the public at Windsor Castle.

Edoardo commented on Eugenie's pregnancy announcement with a series of pink heart emojis. Other well-wishers expressed their joy on social media, too.

Eugenie, Jack, Beatrice and Sarah previously lent helping hands during the COVID-19 pandemic by dropping off care packages. The parents-to-be also volunteered at the Salvation Army. Eugenie was a special guest on Sarah's "Storytime with Fergie and Friends" YouTube series in May. Eugenie and Jack had been quarantining with the Duchess of York during the coronavirus pandemic at The Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, but they are now thought to be back in London.

Eugenie and Jack officially announced their engagement in January 2018. The longtime couple met during a ski trip in Switzerland in 2010. They married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018, shortly after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan tied the knot at the same venue.

Eugenie and Jack's baby will be the Queen and Prince Philip's ninth great-grandchild when it arrives in early 2021. Their last great-grandchild to have been born was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's one-year-old son, Archie.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

