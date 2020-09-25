'Going to be a moment of profound joy': Sarah Ferguson reacts to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's baby news By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie is pregnant! She and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together, which means that when the little one arrives in early 2021, the Duchess of York will become a grandmother for the first time!

Sarah took to Instagram on Sept. 25, following Eugenie and Jack's pregnancy announcement, to express her joy at the royal baby on the way!

"I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child," she wrote. "Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy."

Sarah included a photo that was similar to the one Eugenie and Jack shared in their announcement.

MORE: Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child

The mother-to-be shared a beautiful announcement on her Instagram. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....," the 30-year-old wrote, including a baby emoji at the end!

The younger Princess of York uploaded two photos. The first picture showed the hands of the parents-to-be holding a pair of baby bear slippers. Eugenie's coral Padparadscha sapphire and diamond engagement ring was visible.

The second photo depicted Eugenie and Jack smiling at the camera. The Princess of York looked radiant in a green blouse. The image was cropped so her baby bump was not seen.

The longtime couple met during a ski trip in Switzerland in 2010. They officially announced their engagement in January 2018. Eugenie and Jack got married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018, months after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan tied the knot at the same venue.

Eugenie and Jack's baby will be the Queen and Prince Philip's ninth great-grandchild when it arrives in early 2021. Their last great-grandchild to have been born was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's one-year-old son, Archie.

The Royal Family has congratulated Eugenie and Jack on their social media channels, along with famous friends and well-wishers.

Congratulations!

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?