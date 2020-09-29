Duchess Kate steps out in her best outdoor apparel to make marshmallows with Cub and Beaver Scouts in London By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate joined a Scout Group in London on Sept. 29 to enjoy marshmallows and to hear how the group has adapted in light of COVID-19. The mom of three proudly wore her Scout scarf along with a chic utilitarian look.

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a Really Wild nubuck waistcoat (US$544) vest, blue blouse, chocolate brown skinny jeans from Massimo Dutti and her beloved See by Chloe lace-up boots. Kate has worn the boots in various colours many times over the years.

Kate accessorized with her engagement ring, Gold Disc Circle Earrings from All the Falling Stars ($76) and her Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain from Spells of Love, which she wore recently at another London engagement. She also showed her Scout's honour and finished her look with one of their striped scarves! After all, the 38-year-old is a former Brownie!

The leather vest is believed to be something Kate has had in her closet since 2012! Back then, she wore it to an event in Wrotham, England. More recently, she sported a Really Wild vest on her royal tour of Pakistan with Prince William. At the time, the couple visited the Chiatibo Glacier in the Hindu Kush mountains.

Kate visited the Scout Group in Northolt, London. She enjoyed a series of outdoor activities with the Cub and Beaver Scouts while hearing about the changes the group has made because of the coronavirus, including developing online activities.

MORE: Duchess Kate wore a beautiful necklace featuring a sweet tribute to her kids

The Duchess of Cambridge has participated in many Scout events over the years. Each time, she has chosen a stylish and appropriate ensemble.

In 2019, Kate visited the headquarters of the Scouts at Gilwell Park to learn more about the organization's new pilot scheme to bring Scouting to younger children. It also marked the site's 100th anniversary year.

The mom of three was elegant in the same See by Chloe brown boots she wore to her most recent appearance along with black skinny jeans, a deep red sweater from J.Crew, a brown jacket and silver hoops.

In 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated 100 years of Cubs at a meeting with Cubs from the King's Lynn District in a Cub scarf, grey sweater, brown Zara skinny jeans and Really Wild brown tassel boots.

The snowy weather didn't dampen Kate's style when she visited the Great Tower Scout camp at Newby Bridge in Cumbria in 2013. Back then, she bundled up in a khaki corduroy hat, coordinating jacket, blue jeans and matching Wellington boots by Le Chameau. She was pregnant with Prince George at the time!

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?