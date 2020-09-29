Duchess Kate gets a special new role as she steps out to visit Scouts in London

<strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong> is a former Brownie and Girl Guide, so it makes sense that she's been quite involved with the Scouts during her time as a royal. <P>The mom of three stepped out to visit a Scouts group in Northolt, London on Sept. 29, and it coincided with her being given a brand new role as joint president of the Scouts Association with the <strong><a href=/tags/0/duke-of-kent>Duke of Kent</a></strong>! <p>"For many children and young people, The Scout Association plays a key role as they build relationships and develop the skills they need to succeed in later life," Kate said in a statement about the role. <p>"When I volunteered with the Scouts on Anglesey eight years ago, I was struck by the huge impact the organisation has on inspiring young people to support their communities and achieve their goals. <p>"I am delighted to be joining the Duke of Kent as joint president of the Association and look forward to working with Scouts across the country as they strive to make a positive difference to our society." <p>During her visit on Sept. 29, the duchess spoke with children about how scouting is making a difference in their lives. She also got the opportunity to make arts and crafts and roast marshmallows! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best photos from Kate's day!</strong> <p>Photo: &copy; Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool - Getty Images
Kate was all smiles as she arrived at the event. The mom of three is an expert on child development and mental health and knows the importance the Scouts Association plays in helping children learn and foster connections and relationships from an early age. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool - Getty Images
Kate wore her best outdoor apparel for the event, including her favourite <a href=/tags/0/see-by-chloe><strong>See by Chloe</a></strong> boots, chocolate brown skinny jeans from <strong><a href=/tags/0/massimo-dutti>Massimo Dutti</a></strong>, a blue blouse and a <strong><a href=/tags/0/really-wild>Really Wild</a></strong> nubuck waistcoat vest. <p>She accessorized with her engagement ring, Gold Disc Circle Earrings from <a href=/tags/0/all-the-falling-stars><strong>All the Falling Stars</a></strong> ($76) and her Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain from <a href=/tags/0/spells-of-love><strong>Spells of Love</a></strong>, which she wore recently at <a href=Kate accessorized with her engagement ring, Gold Disc Circle Earrings from All the Falling Stars ($76) and her Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain from Spells of Love, which she wore recently at <a href=https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02020092257578/kate-middleton-wears-marks-and-spencer-pink-trousers-battersea-park-visit-coronavirus-covid-19/><strong>another London engagement</a></strong>.
Kate took some time to chat with some Beavers at the event, and made arts and crafts with them. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool - Getty Images
Success! Kate's craft took flight as she tossed it into the air. <p>While at the event, the duchess also helped the children make cards to be sent to a local care home. In the last few months, Scouts across the United Kingdom have sent more than 10,000 cards to care homes in the country. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool - Getty Images
Kate also partook in a quintessential Scouts activity – marshmallow roasting! <p>Photo: &copy; Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool - Getty Images
She loved spending time with the kids and had a huge smile at her face through the entire event! <p>Photo: &copy; Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool - Getty Images
Yum! <p>Photo: &copy; Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool - Getty Images
Kate also received the Silver Wolf Award, the Scouts' highest honour. The Duke of Kent will also be presented with the prize. Kate said she would wear it "with pride." <p>Photo: &copy; Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool - Getty Images
