What will Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank name their royal baby? Here are the latest odds By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank announced last week that they were expecting their first child together in "early 2021." There are many questions about the royal baby, including... what will the parents-to-be name the little one?

Since the younger Princess of York confirmed she was expecting on her Instagram on Sept. 25, some favourite picks have already emerged.

If the royal baby is a boy, the current favourite names are Arthur and Oliver, according to the bookies. Arthur was the top favourite name at Ladbrokes and Paddy Power, with 5/1 odds at the former and 4/1 odds at the latter. Oliver ranked highest at Coral, also at 5/1.

For a girl royal baby, Alice is the most popular name at Betfair and Paddy Power, with 8/1 odds at each firm. Victoria is a top option at Ladbrokes, with 5/1 odds.

Other names that are strong contenders for boys include Victor, James, Edward, Henry and George. For a baby girl, Elizabeth, Mary, Grace, Isabella, Lily and Celia are favourable options.

Many of the top name choices are rich in heritage and pay tribute to other members of the Royal Family. Elizabeth would be a lovely way for Eugenie to honour her grandmother, the Queen, while Mary, Victoria and Albert would all pay tribute to ancestors, such as Queen Mary, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

Alice would be a sweet name because would be a way to pay tribute to Princess Alice of Battenberg, Eugenie's great-grandmother and grandfather Prince Philip's mother.

If the baby was named George, the little boy would have something in common with Prince George! It would also be a meaningful choice because it is Jack's father's name, and the couple did marry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Similarly, Eugenie and Jack could also pay tribute to his mother, Nicola.

The 30-year-old might even decide to honour her sister, Princess Beatrice, and select a name similar to hers. Or, perhaps she could name the baby after her mother, Sarah Ferguson?

Of course, Eugenie and Jack might go for a non-traditional or surprise pick. The bookies already have some less expected options in the running, although the odds of them being selected are considerably lower. These names include Boris and Tarquin.

There are thousands upon thousands of baby names to choose from and we look forward to seeing what one Eugenie and Jack will choose and welcoming the little one in the new year!

