Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan call for an end to structural racism in joint interview for the start of Black History Month in Europe By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have called for an end to structural racism in a special rare joint interview for the start of Black History Month in Europe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave their powerful remarks in an article and Zoom call with the Evening Standard. In the almost-nine-minute video, the couple opened up about their experiences, equality in London and in the U.K., they talked about the Black Lives Matter movement and also mentioned their son, Archie.

Harry said Black History Month is a "a wonderful celebration" and encouraged everyone to use their platforms to "start a conversation and introduce people to the Black community that are making a massive difference within their own communities and across the U.K. as a whole."

The dad of one also talked about "awakening" to more issues faced by Black people, people of colour and those in other marginalized groups in the U.K. as well as the world.

"You know, when you go into a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think: 'That's where, there is not a black doll there'?" he said.

"And I use that as just one example of where we as white people don't always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different coloured skin, of a black skin, to be in the same situation as we are where the world that we know has been created by white people for white people."

The duke encouraged learning rather than blame, and was hopeful for the future.

"It is not about pointing the finger; it is not about blame," the 36-year-old stated. "I will be the first person to say, again, this is about learning and about how we can make it better."

Meghan also spoke about the response to the Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year and encouraged people to do deep emotional work and push through uncomfortable feelings when addressing racism.

"While it can be challenging for a lot of people certainly having to make this reckoning of historical significance that has got people to the place that they are, that is uncomfortable for people," she said. "We recognize that. It is uncomfortable for us."

At one point, Harry and Meghan were joined by their adorable beagle, Guy. The couple was seated on a sofa in what is believed to be the living room of their Santa Barbara home and the sweet dog jumped up to join them!

The cute moment came after their black Labrador, Pula, made a cameo during the Sussexes' virtual appearance on the TIME 100 Most Influential People broadcast on Sept. 22.

At the very beginning of the Evening Standard video, Meghan opened up about Archie.

"We are very lucky with our little one," she said. "He is just so busy; he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky."

In the article, the duke and duchess name a list of Black History Month (BHM) Next Trailblazers. Each one of them is someone "whose influence is making a positive and lasting impact on British culture." In turn, every trailblazer has selected a person they think exemplifies this.

"For as long as structural racism exists, there will be generations of young people of colour who do not start their lives with the same equality of opportunity as their white peers," they said. "And for as long as that continues, untapped potential will never get to be realized."

"We hope for a society where we see each other for who we are, where we thank each other for what we do," they continued.

"We cannot change history, nor can we edit our past. But we can define our future as one that is inclusive, as one that is equal, and one that is colourful."