Duchess Kate and Prince William meet a koala during virtual call with first responders and residents from Kangaroo Island By Heather Cichowski

G'day mate! Prince William and Duchess Kate had a video call with local business owners and first responders from Kangaroo Island to hear about how the small community in the south of Australia was affected by the terrible bushfires earlier this year.

During the call, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got to meet another local resident, a koala named Grace!

A clip of the Cambridges' video call was shared on their Instagram on Oct. 1. The message read:

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard from local business owners and first responders from Kangaroo Island, a small community off the south of Australia, who were impacted by devastating bushfires earlier this year.

"Not only have they had to rebuild their lives from the wildfires, but they also had to manage to the spread of COVID-19, which has hugely impacted their desire get back to a normal life.

"The bushfires caused significant damage to residents’ homes, livelihoods, along with thousands of animals and their habitats.

"Its residents, joined by our friend Grace, have shown an incredible community spirit and continue to provide support to those in need."

Kate and William heard the stories of Kangaroo Island residents regarding the devastation of the fires and the perseverance and teamwork of the community.

"I've been a volunteer firefighter for more than 50 years, and I have never seen anything like this, and I never want to again," remarked one resident.

They heard from a woman who had lost her home as well as all the infrastructure on her farm, including the workshop.

At the beginning of the video, they were introduced to Grace the koala, who came to a wildlife park to be cared for about a month ago and has been gaining weight and getting healthy.

"She looks very well looked after," William said after hearing about how much Grace likes her bottle and sleeping. "Grace looks like she has a very nice life there."

For the call, Kate appeared to be in her yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress. Yellow is a colour that she has worn to a number of appearances in connection with Australia. The mom of three donned a sunny Roksanda frock during the Cambridges' royal tour of Australia in 2014 (pictured top).

Back in June, the duke and duchess participated in Australia's inaugural Thank a First Responder Day. The style maven also wore a yellow dress then.

During that call, William and Kate appeared in the heartfelt video from their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they had been isolating with their children during COVID-19 lockdown. The royals thanked all those working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic and fires.

In February, it was reported that the duke and duchess intended to visit Australia to support areas devastated by bushfires. However, the planning of the trip was put on hold due to the spread of COVID-19 across the world.

