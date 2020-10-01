Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy marries Timothy Vesterberg in private London wedding By Heather Cichowski

It's another royal wedding in 2020!

Flora Ogilvy married Timothy Vesterberg in a private wedding ceremony at Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace in London on Sept. 26. The couple announced their nuptials on Oct. 1, sharing a beautiful wedding portrait from photographer Hugo Burnand.

The Chapel Royal was where Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had originally intended to get married in May. After cancelling their wedding due to coronavirus and lockdown measures, the couple wed on July 17 in a private ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park.

Flora, who is Princess Alexandra's granddaughter, was a breathtaking bride in a white Emilia Wickstead dress. The beautiful bridal look featured fitted bracelet-length sleeves, an angled square neckline and a crisp sheath silhouette. The designer is known for her elegant, ladylike silhouettes and is a favourite of Duchess Kate.

The 25-year-old wore her blonde hair styled in a middle part and pulled back into a half updo. Teardrop earrings framed her face and highlighted her engagement ring.

The happy couple said "I do" in private, but it appears they have plans to celebrate next year in light of COVID-19 and social distancing.

"Timothy and I were married privately at Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace on Saturday 26th September," Floral wrote on her Instagram. "We are truly overjoyed and look forward to celebrating next year."

She also changed her name and Instagram handle to @floravesterberg in honour of her nuptials.

Timothy, who is a professional ice hockey player-turned financier in his native Sweden, wrote the same message on his Instagram and shared the same portrait.

Flora and Timothy announced their engagement in November 2019 with the then-bride-to-be posting a sweet portrait on Instagram taken by her father, James Ogilvy.

"We're engaged! My beloved Timothy asked me to marry him and we're blissfully happy," she wrote.

Flora is currently 56th in line to the throne, behind her brother, Alexander. She is the daughter of James, who is a landscape designer, and Juila Ogilvy. James is the only son of Sir Angus Ogilvy and Princess Alexandra of Kent, the Queen's cousin.

Flora was born in Edinburgh and is now a curator and speaker, focusing on modern and contemporary art.

In May 2019, she attended cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding to Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, alongside Lady Amelia Windsor.

Congratulations to Flora and Timothy!

