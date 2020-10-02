Vote: What do you think Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will name their baby? By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together. The royal baby isn't due until "early 2021," but there is already a lot of talk and betting on what the little one will be called! We're giving you a chance to share your thoughts by voting for your favourite baby names.

We've rounded up some of the front-runner names, according to the bookies, as well as some sweet choices that pay tribute to other members of the Royal Family and Jack's family.

Would you like the new royal baby to share a name with Eugenie's grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, or would you like to see a name inspired by Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, or mother, Sarah Ferguson?

Do you like the idea of the little one having a name that honours Jack's mom, Nicola, or his dad, George? What about his brother, Thomas?

Are you more for traditional names, such as Mary, Arthur, Victoria or Albert, or would you like something more unconventional? Would you like to see a riff on the parents' names or perhaps a twist on an old favourite?

MORE: 'Going to be a moment of profound joy': Sarah Ferguson reacts to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's baby news



Would you like to see Eugenie and Jack set the trend with their baby name or do you think they will select a baby name that's popular among new parents?



Cast your votes for your favourite royal baby names in the poll below and we will post the top selections.

Loading…

