Emma Corrin on the pressure of playing Princess Diana on 'The Crown' By Heather Cichowski

Emma Corrin will portray Princess Diana opposite Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles in season four of Netflix's The Crown, which returns on Nov. 15!

Ahead of the show's highly anticipated release, the 24-year-old actress appeared on one of the autumn covers of Glass Magazine and discussed taking on such an iconic role.

Playing the part of Princess Diana has the potential to be a massive undertaking for any actress, but the rising star didn't buckle under the pressure nor did she listen to any external sources.

"I needed to shut off all the noise that was saying, ‘this is huge. It’s her, how are you going to do this? What will people think?'" Emma explained.

She continued, "It was terrifying and it’s not conducive to good work."

Emma's casting as Princess Diana on The Crown was announced in April 2019. She previously stated that she kept the news of landing the role quiet – including from her friends! However, she did speak to her mom about securing the part.

In another recent interview, the actress opened up to British Vogue about the connection she feels with Diana.

"I feel I've got to know Diana like you would a friend," she said. "I know that sounds really weird, but I get a great sense of companionship from her."

As previously mentioned, viewers will get to see Emma as Princess Diana when The Crown returns on Nov. 15. Netflix has already teased a few images of the British actress in the role and dropped a short preview.

Besides Emma as Diana, season four of The Crown introduces Gillian Anderson as late former U.K. Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher. We got to see the two new additions in the aforementioned teaser trailer.

The majority of The Crown's season three cast will be returning including Olivia Colman as the Queen, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles.

