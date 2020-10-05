The candle Duchess Meghan has in her new Santa Barbara home has a special connection to her royal wedding By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan surprised America's Got Talent viewers on Sept. 23 when she appeared in a pre-recorded video clip from her and Prince Harry's new home in Santa Barbara to wish contestant Archie Williams the best of luck.

The clip offered a new view of the Sussexes' home. The room where the clip was recorded appeared to be Harry and Meghan's living room, and there were so many lovely details to take in, including the Diptyque candle pictured in the background.

Next to a stack of books, a Diptyque Tubereuse Candle (from $49) was visible, giving royals fans an idea of what the duke and duchess's home smells like!

The French fragrance range is a favourite among celebrities because of its stylish, minimalist candles and evocative scents. The tuberose candle is described as having "fruity, milky notes" thanks to tuberose from the fields of Southern India.

Diptyque is reported to be one of Meghan's beloved brands from back in her days in Toronto. Photos from her now-defunct personal Instagram account showed the Figuier Candle (from $49) in her former Canadian residence.

The brand also has special links with Harry and Meghan's 2018 royal wedding. It is believed that the duke and duchess used products from the fragrance brand for their ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle and at their reception. HELLO! UK reports that according to Finding Freedom, they filled the places with the scent from the Diptyque Baies Hourglass Diffuser ($256).

It is suggested that brides choose a special scent for their weddings so when they smell it in the future, it will bring to mind their special day.

In Meghan's one-minute video clip, the former actress wished Archie luck and remarked on how the America's Got Talent contestant shared a name with her one-year-old son, Archie.

"Hi Archie, I just wanted to let you know that we've been so moved by your story and we have been cheering you on every week – and it's not just because we're partial to the name," she revealed.

The duchess continued, "So, a very special message to you that I'll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it's specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you, we can't wait to see what you do. We're in your corner. Have a good night!"

For Meghan's appearance, she wore a beige Victoria Beckham blouse with vinyl leggings accessorized with gold jewelry. Her hair was parted down the middle and pulled back, save for a few wavy tendrils.

