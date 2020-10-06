Duchess Kate steps out in floral face mask and Massimo Dutti check coat to visit the University of Derby By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate stepped out to the University of Derby on Oct. 6 to hear about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected university life. She also heard about the measures to protect students in light of COVID-19 and to support their mental health.

The mom of three looked ready for the crisp autumn in a chic check coat from Massimo Dutti and a soft blue sweater from the brand. She donned the Handcrafted Checked Wool Coat ($399) with the Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater ($219), both of which are still available to buy!

Kate always steps out in style. She carried a University of Derby bag and an umbrella. Photo: © Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate paired her sophisticated layers with a floral face mask, black trousers and a croc-effect black belt.

The 38-year-old accessorized with the Personalised Gold Three Layered Disc Necklace ($170) from All the Falling Stars. The sweet charm necklace is something Kate wore during her engagement to Battersea Park in September. It pays tribute to her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, because each charm is stamped with "G," "C," and "L," to represent them.

It is also believed Kate donned the Gold Disc Circle Earrings ($76) from All the Falling Stars. She previously wore the baubles during an outing with the Scouts in London earlier this month. The duchess's autumnal look was finished with her favourite Gianvito Rossi black suede pumps.

MORE: How Duchess Kate has been supporting independent designers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Kate has been showing her support for small, independent and/or local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, re-wearing items in her closet and highlighting affordable high street buys. This latest ensemble is in keeping with that.

For the University of Derby engagement, Kate wore her blonde-streaked hair parted down the middle and styled in a straight finish with the ends gently curled under. A touch of dark eyeliner and natural pink lipstick enhanced her features.

Anyone looking for a new coat for the fall/winter season can draw inspiration from Kate's stylish ensemble. There are a number of classic check coats that are similar to the duchess's including the H&M Long Wool-Blend Coat ($169) and Bernardo Plaid Wool-Blend Coat ($230).

Duchess Kate was last seen making a video call with Prince William to business owners and first responders from Kangaroo Island, to hear about how the small community in the south of Australia was affected by the devastating bushfires.

The entire Cambridge family was also involved with Sir David Attenborough to make a video about wildlife. George, Charlotte and Louis all asked the legendary natural historian questions about nature and animals.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?