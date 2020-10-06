These are Hello! Canada readers' top name picks for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's baby By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together in "early 2021." And there's much talk about what the bundle of joy will be named. Some clear frontrunners have emerged for the bookies.

We wanted to give HELLO! Canada readers the opportunity to share the names they think Eugenie and Jack might call their little one and we asked you to vote in our poll.

The list of names included the previously mentioned bookies' favourites, some cute choices that pay tribute to other members of the Royal Family as well as Jack's family and some other options. We also gave you the chance to list any other names you'd like for the royal baby.

Without further ado, here are the top names readers selected:

If the royal baby is a boy, Philip is the top name choice. Of course, it would be a very sweet tribute to Eugenie's grandfather, Prince Philip. The name received 21.6 per cent of votes. Oliver (19.9 per cent) and Alexander (19.2 per cent) are the runners-up. The two latter names were popular among betters.







Interestingly, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recently announced the most popular boys and girls’ baby names in England and Wales in 2019 were Oliver and Olivia. Oliver has been at the top of the list since 2013, so it is clearly a favourite among many parents!

Alexander is the male version of Alexandra, which has a royal connection thanks to Princess Alexandra, the Queen's cousin. Alexander was also a bookies' favourite for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to name their son.

Readers voted for Grace as their favourite name for a girl, with 22.7 per cent of votes. Just behind it was Victoria, with 22.3 per cent. In third was Lily, with 17.9 per cent of votes.

Victoria would be a lovely tribute to Queen Victoria and would highlight the Royal Family's history.

Grace has been a favourite for royal babies before, and it is a popular name according to the ONS stats. It might not have as obvious royal ties as other names, but it does have a royal connection thanks to Grace Kelly, who became Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III. Additionally, Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter is named Mia Grace Tindall.

Lily is a lovely name that has had a surge in popularity since 1990, according to the ONS statistics. That's the year Eugenie was born! It is also a front runner for bets. The younger Princess of York even had a traditional bouquet on her wedding day, which included lily of the valley.

If Jack and Eugenie were to choose a less expected baby name, readers shared some great options, including Tori as a short form of Victoria or Jackson as a riff on Jack. Theo, Bob, Janie and Hannah were also named as possible ideas.

We cannot wait to see what name Eugenie and Jack will choose!

