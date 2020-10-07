Duchess Kate stuns in blue as she and Prince William meet Ukraine's president at Buckingham Palace By Heather Cichowski

Prince William and Duchess Kate met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace on Oct. 7. The socially distanced visit showcased Kate and Olena's elegant fashion.

The duchess selected a beautiful blue long-sleeved dress from Emilia Wickstead. The British brand is one of her go-tos, thanks to its elegant and sophisticated silhouettes. The belted style with gently pleated knee-length skirt perfectly exemplified the brand's ethos.

Kate always looks beautiful in blue, and she enhanced the cornflower hue of the frock with her jewels. Earrings and a pendant necklace complemented her blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

The mom of three completed her look with neutral pointed-toe pumps.

Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled with soft volume. Kate wore a natural makeup look.

Olena was very chic in a crisp white skirt suit with asymmetrical detailing. The outfit was accessorized with a brown belt and mini handbag and black pumps. She joined her husband for the audience, which is part of their two-day trip to the United Kingdom.

The event marked the first time Buckingham Palace has been used for royal events since March and the COVID-19 lockdown. Prince William and Duchess Kate were said to be stepping in for the Queen, who has not returned to the Palace since the spread of the coronavirus led to lockdown. Her Majesty has recently returned to Windsor Castle, where she was isolating, after enjoying a stay at Sandringham with Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh remains at Sandringham.



Those looking to emulate Kate's belted dress can try the Eliza J Belted Balloon-Sleeve Fit-&-Flare Dress ($113). Kate would no doubt love the colour because she has been wearing blue very frequently this year.

On Oct. 6, the duchess made a surprise trip to the University of Derby to hear about how COVID-19 has affected university life and to hear about services available to assist students' mental health and well-being. The style maven was clad in a check gingham coat and baby blue sweater, both from Massimo Dutti.

