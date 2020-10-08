Queen Rania, Shakira, Cate Blanchett and more join Prince William's Earthshot Prize Council By Heather Cichowski

Prince William's Earthshot Prize has named its Prize Council! The diverse group comprised of people across the environmental, philanthropic, business, sport and entertainment worlds will help the duke select the changemakers to help heal the Earth.

The Duke of Cambridge is joined on the Earthshot Prize Council by Sir David Attenborough, who narrated the video announcing the Earthshot Prize in December 2019. William and the legendary natural historian have previously collaborated on environmental initiatives.

Dad of three William will also be joined by another royal, Queen Rania of Jordan! Shakira and Cate Blanchett are part of the group, too. The council includes former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi, Brazilian professional soccer player and rain forest campaigner Dani Alves, former UN Climate Chief and founding partner of Global Optimism Christiana Figueres and Chinese former professional basketball player Yao Ming.

The 13-person Prize Council also features Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, the coordinator of Indigenous women and Fulani people association of Chad and co-chair of International Indigenous People Forum on Climate Change. Japanese astronaut Naoko Yamazaki, who was the second Japanese woman to go into space, and investor and philanthropist Jack Ma, co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, are involved.

The council is rounded out by Ngozi Pkonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian-born economist and international development expert and former Minister of Finance in Nigeria. She currently works with the GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.

"The @Earthshotprize council is a diverse, broad range of people from all around the world who I've been talking to over the last few weeks and months. We've got a really fantastic council together," Kensington Palace wrote on Instagram as it revealed the news.

"This global Prize Council is made up of leaders from environmental, philanthropic, business, sporting and entertainment worlds, and together they will award The Earthshot Prize to five winners, one per Earthshot, whose evidence-based solutions make the most progress towards these goals," the Earthshot Prize Instagram continued.

"This new global prize for the environment will incentivize change and help to repair our planet over the next ten years – a critical decade for the Earth," it ended.

MORE: Prince William launches environmental prize encouraging 'the planet's greatest problem solvers to solve Earth's greatest problems'

"While the situation is urgent, it is not hopeless," Rania said to William, according to HELLO! UK royal editor Emily Nash.

"When our backs are against the wall, humanity has a knack for coming together to find innovative solutions. We push back and power through. I am hopeful that platforms such as the Earthshot Prize will help us do just that."

The Earthshot Prize is described as "the most prestigious environment prize in history." It is led by William and a global alliance, including the Prize Council, in the hopes it will inspire "the planet’s greatest problem solvers to solve Earth’s greatest problems: the emergencies facing our natural world."

An Earthshot prize will go to five winners per year who offer "evidence-based solutions." The Earthshot Prize is centred around five "Earthshots." They're described as "simple but ambitious goals, which if achieved by 2030 will improve life for us all, for generations to come." These are:

Fix Our Climate, Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans and Build a Waste-Free-World.

Prizes will look at progress across all sectors of industry and society. They could be awarded to teams, a range of individuals or collaborations. The hope is the winners' work will "provide at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest problems by 2030," according to the Earthshot Prize website.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?