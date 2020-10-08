Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry to join Malala Yousafzai for special event for International Day of the Girl By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are teaming up with Malala Yousafzai for International Day of the Girl 2020!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will speak to the activist via live video chat on Oct. 11 at 4 pm EST, with the conversation focusing on the importance of women's education. The Malala Fund made the announcement on its social media channels.

"They’ll discuss the barriers preventing 130 million girls from going to school and why it’s essential that we champion every girl’s right to learn," the announcement read.

It will no doubt be a fascinating conversation since all three of them share such a passion for the rights of girls and women, equality and education. The 23-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner has been an advocate of education for women and girls since she was a girl herself.

Similarly, the Duchess of Sussex started championing the rights of girls when she was young. When Meghan became a royal, she took patronages related to women's rights and education, including the Association of Commonwealth Universities, which represents higher education across all 53 Commonwealth countries, and Smart Works. The latter is a London-based nonprofit that supports unemployed women and helps them succeed in the job market.

In August, the 39-year-old helped close a virtual summit from The 19th on gender and politics. She also gave a moving speech about social change and the rights of women and girls at the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit in July.

Harry and Malala both participated in 2014's We Day in London, although they didn't appear on stage together. In 2019, Harry and Meghan, who were expecting Archie at the time, were involved in the event.

Those interested in the anticipated conversation with Malala, Harry and Meghan will be able to watch it live on the Malala Fund YouTube on Sunday, Oct. 11 starting at 4 pm EST.

