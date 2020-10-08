It looks like Duchess Kate may have turned Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond earrings into a necklace By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate wowed as per usual when she and Prince William met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace on Oct. 7. It was their first royal engagement at the London palace since March and COVID-19 lockdown. The Duchess of Cambridge was clad in a beautiful blue Emilia Wickstead dress, but it was her jewelry royals fans noticed.

It appeared Kate had reworked diamond and blue sapphire earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana into an exquisite pendant necklace.

The stylish mom of three accessorized her belted blue dress with her blue and sapphire engagement ring, which also once belonged to William's late mother, along with coordinating drop earrings and the aforementioned necklace. The last piece caught the attention of royals fans for its similarities to the sapphire and diamond earrings the late Princess of Wales wore frequently.

Kate's matching jewelry set looked very much like the Saudi Sapphire Suite donned by Diana, which was so named because it was given by Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia on her wedding day to Prince Charles. The Asprey set included earrings with attachable drops, a necklace, watch and ring.

After the Princess of Wales's passing, William and Prince Harry were given the suite. Kate received the earrings from her fiancé in 2010 because they matched her engagement ring. The duchess tweaked the earrings into a drop style and has worn them very frequently since.

There has yet to be any confirmation whether Kate is wearing a new necklace or in fact reworked one of the older pieces. It is also possible Kate is showcasing a different way the earrings can be worn that Diana never highlighted.

If it is the refashioned option, the duchess would be following Diana's penchant for changing up the jewels.

Diana refashioned the stones from the Saudi Sapphire Suite's watch and ring to make a choker necklace, complete with a blue velvet ribbon backing. The piece was very memorable because the Princess of Wales wore it as a headband to a dinner hosted by Emperor Hirohito in Japan in 1986!

