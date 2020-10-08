Barack Obama throws his support behind Prince William's Earthshot Prize By Heather Cichowski

Prince William's ambitious Earthshot Prize is getting tons of praise around the world – including from Barack Obama!

The former U.S. president tweeted his support for the project on Oct. 8, after the Earthshot Prize Council was revealed on the same day.

It’s going to take a lot of big-thinking and innovation to save the one planet we’ve got—and that’s why @KensingtonRoyal’s leadership on climate change can make a real difference. https://t.co/IxzjKbksXu — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 8, 2020

"It’s going to take a lot of big-thinking and innovation to save the one planet we've got—and that’s why @KensingtonRoyal’s leadership on climate change can make a real difference," the 44th U.S. president wrote.

Barack is not part of the Earthshot Prize Council, but he is one of many who are celebrating the prize on social media.

The Earthshot Prize is named as "the most prestigious global environment prize in history." The Duke of Cambridge first announced the Earthshot Prize in December 2019 with a video narrated by Sir David Attenborough. William and the natural historian are on the council, along with 11 others.

The diverse group brings together people across the world from environmental, philanthropic, business, sport and entertainment sectors.

MORE: Queen Rania, Shakira, Cate Blanchett and more join Prince William's Earthshot Prize Council

Shakira and Cate Blanchett are on the council, as is Queen Rania of Jordan! Chinese former professional basketball player Yao Ming, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi and Brazilian professional soccer player and rain forest campaigner Dani Alves are also involved.

The Earthshot Prize aims to inspire "the planet’s greatest problem solvers to solve Earth’s greatest problems: the emergencies facing our natural world" and five winners per year will be selected.

The prize is centred around five "Earthshots." They're described as "simple but ambitious goals, which if achieved by 2030 will improve life for us all, for generations to come." These are: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Fix Our Climate, Revive Our Oceans and Build a Waste-Free-World. Winners can be individuals, groups or collaborations who offer "evidence-based solutions."

While Barack was president, he and Michelle met with William and Duchess Kate when the former first couple were in London in 2011 for a state visit at the invitation of the Queen. In turn, Barack and Michelle hosted William and Kate at the White House during the latter's official two-day of the United States in 2014. The Cambridges also welcomed the Obamas to Kensington Palace in 2016.

