The Countess of Wessex is self-isolating after contact with COVID-19 positive person By Heather Cichowski

The Countess of Wessex has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Oct. 9 that Sophie was isolating and following all relevant government guidelines after she came into contact with a person who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The statement from the palace read: "Earlier this week The Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Sophie visited the National Space Centre in Leicester on Oct. 7 to mark World Space Week, where she met with a small number of students participating in the National Space Academy’s Space Engineering Course.

Earlier in the week, Prince Edward's wife joined a member of Mencap's Learning Disability Running Team for their Virtual London Marathon along the Long Walk in Windsor Great Park.

The Countess is Patron of Mencap and she ran 1.5 miles (about 2.4 kilometres) in support of the charity to represent the 1.5 million people in the U.K. with a learning disability.

According to HELLO! UK, Sophie will be isolating at her Bagshot Park home in Surrey, where she resides with Edward and their children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

Sophie isn't the only member of the Royal Family who has been impacted by the coronavirus. Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 in March. Thankfully, he only experienced mild symptoms and recovered. He stayed at the Birkhall home he and Duchess Camilla share on the Royal Family's Balmoral estate in Scotland. The Duchess of Cornwall tested negative for COVID-19 and she isolated separately from her husband.

As of this writing, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine reports there have been more than 36.6 million cases of COVID-19 confirmed in 188 countries and regions. The United Kingdom has over 564,000 of those cases.

