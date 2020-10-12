A timeline of ​Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's relationship

Happy Anniversary to <strong><a href=/tags/0/princess-eugenie>Princess Eugenie</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/jack-brooksbank>Jack Brooksbank</A></strong>! The couple married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018 and are now expecting their first child together, due in early 2021. <p>Prior to their nuptials, the pair had spent eight years together – and they've done plenty more together since tying the knot! <p><strong>Scroll through this gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the biggest milestones from their relationship, from 2010 present!</strong> <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>2010</h2> <p>Eugenie and Jack are believed to have met in Verbier, Switzerland. <p>The princess and her family have long enjoyed skiing in the picturesque village and even have chalet there. <p>Here, the younger Princess of York takes in the nature of Verbier in 2011. <p>Photo: &copy; Pxl8/WireImage
<h2>June 2011</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/royal-ascot><strong>Royal Ascot</strong></a> was the first major royal event Eugenie and Jack attended together. It was also one of the first times they were photographed as a couple. Eugenie and her beau attended day five of the racing event on June 18, 2011. <p>Photo: &copy; Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>July 2012</h2> <p>The lovebirds had their first major red carpet appearance for the European premiere of <em>The Dark Knight Rises</em> in London. <p>Photo: &copy; Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
<h2>September 2012</h2> <p>Eugenie and Jack were photographed with her mother, <a href=/tags/0/sarah-ferguson><strong>Sarah Ferguson</strong></a>, for the first time at the second annual "Freddie for a Day" event in memory of the late <a href=/tags/0/queen><strong>Queen</strong></a> frontman <a href=/tags/0/freddie-mercury><strong>Freddie Mercury</strong></a> at The Savoy Hotel in London. <p>Photo: &copy; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
<h2>2013</h2> <p>The princess and her then-boyfriend attended the wedding of <strong>Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs</strong> and <strong>Rupert Finch</strong> at St. John Baptist in Cirencester on June 8. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>2013</h2> <p>That year, Eugenie and Jack's relationship went long distance after three-and-a-half years together when the princess moved to New York to work at online auction house Paddle8. <p>Jack revealed they kept in touch via Skype and tried to see each other in person when possible. <p>Photo: &copy; Andrew Toth/Getty Images
<h2>2015</h2> <p>Two years later, the younger Princess of York returned to London and reunited with Jack. The year marked five years since they first met. <p>The couple began spending more time together, including attending the Qatar Goodwood Festival at Goodwood Racecourse on July 30 that year in Chichester (pictured). <p>Photo: &copy; Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Qatar Goodwood Festival
<h2>2016</h2> <p>Jack and Eugenie showed how serious their relationship was when the former was invited for a weekend at Balmoral. Jack joined celebrations for <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a>'s 32nd birthday at <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a>'s Scottish residence. <p>The move fuelled rumours that the longtime couple would soon be engaged. <p>Photo: &copy; David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<h2>2017</h2> <p>Princess Eugenie and Jack looked so in love at the wedding of <a href=/tags/0/pippa-middleton><strong>Pippa Middleton</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/james-matthews><strong>James Matthews</strong></a> at St. Mark's Church on May 20 that year in Englefield Green. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>2018</h2> <p>After almost eight years together, Eugenie and Jack officially announced their engagement on Jan. 22. <p>It was revealed that he popped the question in Nicaragua with a coral padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring. <p>Buckingham Palace announced, "Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. <p>"The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course." <P>The couple posed for their official engagement photos with Eugenie choosing a dress by <a href=/tags/0/erdem><strong>Erdem</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/jimmy-choo><strong>Jimmy Choo</strong></a> shoes. <p>Photo: &copy; Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>2018</h2> <p>The newly-engaged couple made their first public appearance at <a href=/tags/0/easter><strong>Easter</strong></a> Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on April 1. <p>It was the first time Jack had attended the Royal Family's Easter Service and it was all the more meaningful because it was at the place the pair would marry. <p>Photo: &copy; Karwai Tang/WireImage
<h2>2018</h2> <p>Jack and Eugenie joined many members of the Royal Family, including Eugenie's elder sister, <a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrice><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a>, at the royal wedding of <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/meghan-markle><strong>Duchess Meghan</strong></a> in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19. <p>Photo: &copy; JONATHAN BRADY/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>2018</h2> <p>Jack and Eugenie wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12. <p>The bride wore a breathtaking gown designed by <a href=/tags/0/peter-pilotto><strong>Peter Pilotto</strong></a>. <p>The bridal party included <a href=/tags/0/prince-george><strong>Prince George</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/princess-charlotte><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/mia-tindall><strong>Mia Tindall</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>2018</h2> <p>The newlyweds attended <a href=/tags/0/christmas><strong>Christmas</strong></a> Day church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the <a href=/tags/0/sandringham><strong>Sandringham</strong></a> estate in King's Lynn. <p>It marked their first public royal engagement since their wedding. <p>Photo: &copy; UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images
<h2>2019</h2> <p>In honour of Jack and Eugenie's first wedding anniversary, the princess shared a never-before-seen video from their nuptials on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B3gsnFxl6Ks/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank">Instagram</a>. <p>She sweetly explained, "This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!!" <p>Photo: &copy; Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>2019</h2> <p>Eugenie and Jack held hands as they stepped out for Christmas Day church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate. <p>It was the last public royal event the duo participated in before <a href=/tags/0/covid-19><strong>COVID-19</strong></a> lockdown and their baby announcement. <p>Photo: &copy; UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images
<h2>2020</h2> <p>They're expecting! On Sept. 25, <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02020092557627/princess-eugenie-jack-brooksbank-pregnant-expecting-first-child-early-2021/"><strong>the couple confirmed they were expecting</strong></a> their first child together. <p>"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....," the mom-to-be wrote on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CFjXPhpFPpJ/" target="_blank">Instagram</a>, including a baby emoji at the end. <p>The post featured two photos: one of their hands holding a pair of baby bear slippers and another of them grinning at the camera. <p>The same day, the Royal Family posted a note on social media congratulating Eugenie and Jack. It read: <p>"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. <p>"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news." <p>Photo: &copy; Instagram/princesseugenie
