Duchess Kate steps out in beautiful blue dress for visit to Imperial College London By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate continued to show blue is definitely her colour when she visited the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College London on Oct. 14.

The stylish royal dazzled in a deep sapphire blue dress believed to be from Emilia Wickstead and a coordinating floral face mask from Amaia.

The 38-year-old oozed elegance in the long-sleeved midi dress. It was cinched at the waist with a matching belt and the outfit was finished with navy pumps. Kate wore a few of her favourite new pieces, including a blue floral mask from Amaia Kids and the Alia Hoops from Spells of Love. The duchess's accessorizing at the royal engagement highlighted how she has been supporting independent and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her hair was styled in her signature centre-parted fashion with voluminous, curled under lengths. A touch of eyeliner enhanced her eyes and complemented the blue tones of her ensemble.

The mom of three was on hand to hear about the research centre's work with charity Tommy's to reduce rates of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth. Her visit coincided with Baby Loss Awareness Week. Kate also got to hear about the research being done in relation to COVID-19 and how it affects pregnancy and births.

She wore a white lab coat over her chic dress during the tour.

The duchess is very fond of blue. On Oct. 7, she and Prince William met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace.

The event was their first royal engagement at the London palace since March and lockdown. Kate sported another breathtaking blue dress from Emilia Wickstead. This one was a lovely cornflower blue shade. She accessorized with neutral pumps, her sapphire and diamond engagement ring and matching drop earrings as well as a new necklace that royals fans thought was a reworked piece based off of diamond and blue sapphire earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

