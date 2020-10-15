The Royal Family will still lay wreaths at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday: report By Heather Cichowski

The Royal Family's traditions and events calendar has been completely changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 lockdown, like everyone else. As Remembrance Sunday approaches, there are plans underway for safely marking the occasion.

According to reports, there will be no traditional military March Past. Similarly, no members of the public will gather at the Cenotaph, the war memorial on Whitehall in London.

However, members of the Royal Family and dignitaries will reportedly still be permitted to lay wreaths at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, which falls on Nov. 8.

MORE: Prince William joins the Queen for her first in-person public engagement since COVID-19 lockdown

It is a special year in the history of Remembrance Sunday because it is the centenary for the opening of the Cenotaph.

The British Legion is encouraging people to mark Remembrance Sunday by participating in remote and/or socially distanced Remembrance activities, such as the Two Minute Silence or watching a service on television.

The Festival of Remembrance will still go ahead this year. It is being adapted in light of COVID-19 as a pre-recorded program that will air on Nov. 7 on BBC One. British Legion members, staff, volunteers and members of the public will not be able to attend the filming in an effort to keep everyone safe.

At 2019 Remembrance Sunday, the Queen was joined by Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Duchess Camilla, Duchess Meghan, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence to commemorate those who lost their lives in World Wars I and II and other conflicts since, such as the Korean War, Afghanistan War and Iraq War.

Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of Her Majesty, as he did in 2017 and 2018. The Queen asked her son to perform the duty, which she had previously done at the annual event. Her Majesty's wreath is laid on behalf of the nation.

It is not yet known which royals will attend Remembrance Sunday this year. On Oct. 15, the 94-year-old monarch made her first public royal engagement outside of her royal residences since the coronavirus pandemic began. She was joined by William.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?