Duchess Kate and Prince William reunite with students they visited in Pakistan for a game of Pictionary By Heather Cichowski

Prince William and Duchess Kate reunited virtually with pupils and staff from the SOS Children's Village and Islamabad Model College for Girls that they had visited during their royal tour of Pakistan in 2019.

During a video call released on Oct. 16, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the schools, and they got to play a fun game of Pictionary with the students!

William and Kate were tasked with guessing what the children were drawing.

"I'm very glad you guys are drawing and we're not having to draw," admitted William.

"I am getting closer and closer to the camera," he joked as he tried to figure out what one girl was sketching.

He soon realized it was a cricket match.

One student asked whether the duke and duchess liked drawing, to which William responded, "Yes, definitely, we both like a little bit of drawing."

He continued, "Catherine is very good, but I am really bad."



When one of the pupils asked why, Kate explained it was because her husband didn't practice enough. He agreed, saying that was "very true."

During the video call, which was reportedly recorded last week, the couple spoke to students to find out about their feelings on being back at school and seeing their teachers and friends in light of COVID-19. The royals also saluted the teachers and staff and told them they were doing an amazing job.

Kate looked beautiful in what appeared to be an ivory ensemble accented with detailed buttons. It brought to mind the shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed and shawl by Maheen Khan she donned on the Pakistan royal tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's virtual reunion comes almost exactly a year after they visited the SOS Children’s Village in Lahore twice during their royal tour. During their in-person visits, they did arts and crafts with the children, played with toys and even enjoyed a game of cricket!

