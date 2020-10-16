Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to host special edition of TIME100 Talks about building kinder digital spaces By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are passionate about making the digital world a kinder, more inclusive space, and they are going to be discussing this with experts in a specially curated TIME100 Talks episode.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hosting the event on Oct. 20 at 1 pm EST. They will be joined by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is the husband of their friend Serena Williams!

The panel will also include the hosts of the Teenage Therapy podcast, who Harry and Meghan recently spoke with on World Mental Health Day. Somewhere Good Founder Naj Austin, Stanford Internet Observatory Technical Research Manager Renée Diresta, Activist and Founder of the Loveland Foundation Rachel Cargle, Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa, Center for Humane Technology President and Co-founder Tristan Harris and Author and Co-Director of UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry Safiya Noble will also join the panel entitled "Engineering a Better World."

The episode will delve into the state of our digital experience and involve "timely and essential conversations that impact all of us." The intent is to explore how we can create more compassionate and trustworthy online communities.

The topic is reportedly something that will be a "foundational element" of the duke and duchess's forthcoming non-profit organization, Archewell.

According to TIME, Harry and Meghan will make opening and closing remarks and lead the conversations with TIME Editor in Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both TIME100 alumni, are among the most influential voices in the world,” said TIME Executive Editor and Editorial Director of the TIME100 Dan Macsai. “We look forward to working with them to elevate essential voices and highlight real solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time.”

Those who are interested in watching the talk can register on the TIME100 Talks website.

The TIME100 Talks event comes after the duke and duchess made a virtual appearance on the TIME 100Most Influential People broadcaston Sept. 22, which unveiled the 100 recipients of the honour for this year.

The couple appeared outside, likely in the garden of their new home in Santa Barbara. And their black Labrador, Pula, even made a brief cameo.

Harry and Meghan's appearance coincided with National Voter Day in the United States and their speech highlighted the importance of voting.

