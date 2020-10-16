See the Queen's new official Canadian portrait, which has just been released By Zach Harper

The Queen loves Canada, and has many fond memories of royal tours on our side of the pond, so Canadian royals fans will likely be very happy to know a new official Canadian portrait of Her Majesty has just been released.

The new picture was taken by Chris Jackson, a longtime photographer of the Royal Family, at Windsor Castle in March 2019.

"It was an incredible honour to have the opportunity to photograph HM Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of the Canadian Government for her official Canadian Portrait that has been released today," Chris wrote on Twitter as he shared the new image.

In it, Her Majesty focuses a powerful gaze just off camera while wearing a gentle white dress. She's also wearing two important pieces of Canadian insignia: the Sovereign of the Order of Canada and the Order of Military Merit.

The former was presented to the Queen in 1970 by then-Governor General Roland Michener on his visit to London that year. Her Majesty wore it for the first time during a banquet in Yellowknife that same year.

The Order of Military Merit was created in 1972 to recognize exceptional service by members of the Canadian military. The Queen is its highest ranking member and serves as its fount of honour as the sovereign. That means only she can create an order, decoration or medal for a Canadian citizen, which is typically done when the Canadian Government recommends someone through by Letters Patent through her signature and seal.

The Queen is also wearing the Belgian Sapphire Tiara in the photo, along with the George VI sapphire necklace. She's had the latter since 1947, and got it from her father, the late King George VI, as a wedding present when she married Prince Philip. The tiara was purchased in 1963. It was originally a necklace once owned by Princess Louise of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, and the Queen had it fashioned into a headpiece to make a matching set with the existing necklace from 1947.

If you'd like to acquire your own version of the new portrait to display in your home, you can download a digital version through the Canadian Government's website, or you can order a print version through the Monarchist League of Canada for $17. You'll need to have a Canadian address or Canadian Forces address to order a physical copy.