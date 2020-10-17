Princess Diana's famous sheep sweater is being reissued By Heather Cichowski

Princess Diana remains a fashion icon to so many, with royals like Duchess Kate re-wearing and re-working pieces previously owned by her, and many people looking for style inspiration from the Princess of Wales's iconic looks. Anyone who has ever been charmed by the late royal's iconic sheep sweater will now have a chance to own it because it has been reissued.



Rowing Blazers, an American brand that specializes in classic and playful takes on preppy clothing, has collaborated with the original brand that made Diana's sweater, Warm & Wonderful.

It is very special because Warm & Wonderful designers Joanna Osborne and Sally Muir had not produced the iconic design since 1994. And the reissued sweater is based exactly on the original from 1979.

The Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers Women's Sheep Sweater ($480) is currently available to pre-order on the Rowing Blazer website. It is available in sizes XS to XXXL and comes in men's and women's styles.

Diana wore the playful black sheep sweater to a few different occasions, including to Windsor Polo in 1980 (top) and to another polo match in 1983 that she attended with friend Sarah Ferguson.

In addition to Diana's sheep sweater, Rowing Blazers is also reissuing the "I'm a luxury --- few can afford" sweater.

The original was created by Gyles & George in the early '80s. The knit was available in a range of colours at the time, and Diana famously wore the soft salmon pink one. Gyles & George is also teaming up with Rowing Blazers to produce the original design, which hasn't been made since the 1990s.

MORE: It looks like Duchess Kate may have turned Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond earrings into a necklace



The Gyles & George x Rowing Blazers Women's "I'm a Luxury" Sweater ($480) is currently available to buy in sizes XS to XXXL.

The collaboration comes at a perfect time because viewers of The Crown will get to enjoy Diana's wardrobe during the early 1980s, at the beginning of her relationship with Prince Charles when season four premieres on Nov. 15. And the Netflix series will likely make Diana's style even more covetable.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?