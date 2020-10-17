Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's gorgeous new portrait includes a subtle tribute to Princess Diana By Zach Harper, with files from Sharnaz Shahid and Danielle Stacey

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have posed for a beautiful new black-and-white portrait, which also features the Duchess of Sussex paying a sweet, subtle tribute to Princess Diana.

Matt Sayles took the gorgeous image, which is being used by TIME to promote the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming TIME100 Talk, scheduled for Oct. 20. In the picture, Harry smiles at the camera, while Meghan laughs and rests her arm on his knee. She's wearing an Alexander McQueen suit, and the couple look relaxed and happy.

Eagle-eyed royals fans will probably notice the Duchess of Sussex's left wrist – she's wearing a gold watch, and it looks like it may be the late Princess of Wales's Cartier Tank Française watch.

Meghan also owns a two-tone version of the watch, which she bought in 2015 to celebrate Suits being renewed for a third season.

If it is Diana's watch, it isn't the only item Meghan has inherited from Diana. She wore a ring that once belonged to her late mother-in-law on her wedding day. During the Sussexes' tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji in 2018, the duchess also wore a pair of butterfly earrings and a gold bracelet that once belonged to Diana.

Meghan's engagement ring also contains two smaller stones from Diana's collection, along with one diamond from Botswana. In the couple's engagement interview, Harry said he wanted Meghan to have two of his late mother's jewels "to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."

"Everything about Harry's thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [Princess Diana's stones] and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it's so important to me to know that she's a part of this with us," Meghan also said in the interview with BBC at the time.

Diana would have loved Meghan, so we're thrilled to see the Duchess of Sussex paying tribute to her!

Meghan and Harry's TIME100 Talk will also feature Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is married to one of the duchess's best friends, Serena Williams. It will also feature the hots of the Teenager Therapy podcast. Harry and Meghan recently appeared on their show to talk about mental health.

"The Duke and Duchess will make opening and closing remarks, lead conversations and discuss creating safe, trustworthy and compassionate online communities with TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal during the show," TIME said of the event.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both TIME100 alumni, are among the most influential voices in them world," said TIME executive editor Dan Macsai, who was the editorial director of this year's TIME 100. "We look forward to working with them to elevate essential voices and highlight real solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time."

