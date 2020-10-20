Kate and William also took in a billboard of one of the 100 images chosen as finalists in the competition. It's Lotti Sofia's "London." It shows Lotti's friend Pepter looking out a window during lockdown.
"Lockdown has forced a majority of us into mandatory stillness," Lotti says in the image description on the National Portrait Gallery website. "Some may see this as a blessing, and others a curse, because limited activities means limited distractions from our thoughts, worries and ultimately ourselves.
"This picture is a representation of our daily dose of daydreaming that we do while we watch the world go by without us. Be kind to yourselves during lockdown and use this stillness to explore any uncomfortable feelings that may have arisen. They have probably always been there, but only now have we got the time and space to truly acknowledge them and listen.
"We've felt lonely, sad, worried, confused, anxious and everything in between, but we are grateful for every key worker, our health and for the humanity and empathy that has grown out of this dreary time."
Kate was one of those who helped select the 100 finalists. The competition received more than 31,000 entries, and she unveiled them all at the National Portrait Gallery last month.
The 100 images will appear on billboards, bus stop ads, in train stations and outside shops over the next four weeks.
All of the portraits chosen as finalists will also be featured in an exhibition that will open at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Oct. 23. It is backed by Co-op, which launched the Co-Operate initiative in April to help those who are vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic find local and national support.
Photo: © JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images