All the times Duchess Meghan has looked totally stunning in a suit

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/meghan-markle><strong>Duchess Meghan</strong></a> loves a suit. The style was a staple in her working royal wardrobe and even before royal life. And the duchess continues to wear suits of all variations for many engagements. <p>The 39-year-old recently sported a crisp black jacket for her <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02020102057851/meghan-markle-prince-harry-host-time100-talk-about-creating-kinder-online-spaces"><strong><em>TIME</em>100 Talk</strong></a> with a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> on Oct. 20. She also appeared in an elegant pantsuit in <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02020101757820/meghan-markle-prince-harry-gorgeous-new-portrait-princess-diana-tribute-cartier-watch/"><strong>her new portrait with Harry</strong></a>. And that is just the start of things. She was on a TV show called <a href=/tags/0/suits><strong><em>Suits</em></strong></a>, after all! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the times Meghan has looked sensational in a suit.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage, Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Ray Tamarra/GC Images
<h2>London, 2018</h2> <p>The rain didn't dampen the impact of Meghan's classic monochromatic suit at the <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/fashion/02018020142405/meghan-markle-tuxedo-endeavour-fund-awards">2018 Endeavour Fund Awards</a></strong>, Meghan opted for sleek tailoring when she accompanied her then-fiancé Harry to the event. <p>The former <strong><em><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/suits">Suits</a></em></strong> actress was clad in an <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen"><strong>Alexander McQueen</strong></a> number paired with a white blouse. She accessorized with a black <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prada"><strong>Prada</strong></a> clutch and black <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/manolo-blahnik"><strong>Manolo Blahnik</strong></a> pumps. <p>Harry was in one of his favourite blue suits. <p>Photo: &copy; John Stillwell/PA via Getty Images
<h2>New York, 2016</h2> <p>Before royal life, the stylish star showed off a cool twist on a black suit with a pleated jacket and leather leggings during an AOL Build Presents <em>Suits</em> event. The all-black outfit was juxtaposed with strappy light taupe heels. <p>The sleek trousers are something she still wears. <p>Photo: &copy; Desiree Navarro/WireImage
<h2>Dublin, 2018</h2> <p>During Harry and Meghan's <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02018071046126/prince-harry-meghan-markle-ireland-visit-photos"><strong>royal tour of Ireland</strong></a> that July, the newlyweds showed off their interpretations of suits at the Famine Memorial in Dublin. <p>The duke was clad in shades of grey, while the former actress wore a sharp black number from her wedding designer, <a href=/tags/0/Clare-Waight-Keller><strong>Clare Waight Keller</strong></a> for <a href=/tags/0/givenchy><strong>Givenchy</strong></a>. <p>She completed the monochromatic look with a white scoop neck T-shirt, Givenchy belt and <a href=/tags/0/sarah-flint><strong>Sarah Flint</strong></a> pumps. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<h2>Sydney, 2018</h2> <p>It was another beautiful black-and-white look for the Duchess of Sussex during her <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02018101547898/prince-harry-meghan-markle-royal-tour-photos"><strong>royal tour</strong></a> of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with Harry. <p>She sported a white <a href=/tags/0/altuzarra><strong>Altuzarra</strong></a> Acacia blazer, black skinny pants and an <a href=/tags/0/invictus-games><strong>Invictus Games</strong></a> button-down for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island. <p>Photo: &copy; Karwai Tang/WireImage
<h2>New York, 2016</h2> <p>During her days as an actress, the style maven embraced a trendy striped short suit as she left a taping of the <em>Today Show</em> at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios in July. <p>Meghan rounded out the look with a large black bag, white T-shirt and beige high heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Ray Tamarra/GC Images
<h2>London, 2020</h2> <p>The Duchess of Sussex visited the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, London ahead of International Women's Day in March. <p>The mom of one wore a broken up suit consisting of a <strong>ME+EM</strong> cream fringe jacket, black slacks, a T-shirt by <strong>Lavender Hill Clothing</strong> and two-tone heels from <strong>Jennifer Chamandi</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>London, 2018</h2> <p>She loves a pantsuit! At the 2018 <a href=/tags/0/wellchild><strong>WellChild</strong></a> Awards, the duchess donned a flowing all-black number. The two-piece pantsuit was courtesy of <a href=/tags/0/Altuzarra><strong>Altuzarra</strong></a> and the matching silky camisole was from <strong>Deitas</strong>. <p>She carried a coordinating <a href=/tags/0/stella-mccartney><strong>Stella McCartney</strong></a> bag. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
