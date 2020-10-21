Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan launch Archewell Foundation website By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have launched their Archewell website!

It is an exciting step for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been planning to set up the new non-profit foundation since the beginning of the year.

Currently, the Archewell website only has a landing page. The design features a taupe background and elegant black type. The page briefly explains the meaning behind the name, which the Sussexes have previously touched on.

The name comes from "Arche," the Greek word meaning "source of action," followed by "well," "a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep."

The new launch page also encourages readers to sign up for updates.

The Archewell.com website, which HELLO! UK reports went live on Oct. 20, also offers an Archewell email address and a Los Angeles address.

Harry and Meghan previously discussed why the name resonated with them.

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name," they said in an announcement in April, which referenced Archie.

At the time, the report stated the duke and duchess had filed paperwork to trademark Archewell in March, though they said in June they were postponing its launch due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was also reported Harry and Meghan didn't plan to make any "public announcements" about the new organization "for the foreseeable future" and wouldn't engage in any official projects tied to Archewell until 2021.

At the end of July, Harry and Meghan formally dissolved their Sussex Royal foundation, according to documents which showed they had filed declarations of solvency and other related material.

The Archewell.com website launch comes after Harry and Meghan hosted a TIME100 Talk called "Engineering A Better World" on Oct. 20, which was focused on making the online world more compassionate and kinder.

The duke and duchess's Sussex Royal website still remains live. It launched in January after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family. The site provided information and updates, including on the couple's "Spring 2020 transition."

Similarly, their Sussex Royal Instagram account remains up, although the couple said they would no longer post on it after officially stepping down.