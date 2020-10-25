Duchess Kate's most chic coat moments to inspire your cold weather wardrobe

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> has incredible style that we can take inspiration from for every single season. If you're after some cold weather fashion guidance for fall and winter, look no further than the stylish mom of three. <p>Kate knows how to keep warm in style. Her wardrobe is filled with elegantly tailored coats in all colours. Each one has unique qualities, but they all perfectly embody her timeless, refined style. <p>And there is a reason the Duchess of Cambridge has kept many of the toppers on rotation in her wardrobe for years. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see Duchess Kate's best cold weather coats.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Danny Martindale/WireImage, Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>London, 2020</h2> <p>Duchess Kate looked so chic in a long red <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen"><strong>Alexander McQueen</strong></a> coat paired with a new handbag from <strong>Grace Han</strong> and what appeared to be an <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/amaia/"><strong>Amaia</strong></a> floral mask when she stepped out to launch the <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/hold-still"><strong>Hold Still</strong></a> community exhibition on Oct. 20. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>Sandringham, 2017</h2> <p>'Tis the season! Kate kept cozy in a plaid <a href=/tags/0/miu-miu><strong>Miu Miu</strong></a> coat accented with gold buttons during <a href=/tags/0/christmas><strong>Christmas</strong></a> Day church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn. <p>She finished her look with a black furry hat and matching gloves and tights. <p>Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<h2>Port Talbot, 2020</h2> <p>The Duchess of Cambridge was in a romantic mood during a royal engagement in Wales on Feb. 4. <p>She donned a longline navy <a href=/tags/0/hobbs><strong>Hobbs</strong></a> coat, paired with heart print <a href=/tags/0/beulah-london><strong>Beulah London</strong></a> scarf, a red <a href=/tags/0/zara><strong>Zara</strong></a> dress and <a href=/tags/0/mulberry><strong>Mulberry</strong></a> clutch. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
<h2>Aberdeen, 2020</h2> <p>The mom of three wrapped up in a tailored blue coat by <a href=/tags/0/reiss><strong>Reiss</strong></a> to visit the Social Bite cafe in Aberdeen for "the 5 big questions on the under 5's" survey. <p>The hip-length coat was paired with a <a href=/tags/0/john-lewis><strong>John Lewis</strong></a> Pure Collection sky blue turtleneck, black skinny jeans and <a href=/tags/0/Catherine-Zoraida>Catherine Zoraida</strong></a> Gold Fern Drop Earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Paul Campbell/Getty Images
<h2>Surrey, 2006</h2> <p>Even before royal life, Kate's style was always so sophisticated. When she was still Prince William's girlfriend, Kate stepped out in a gorgeous red coat and black accessories alongside mom <a href=/tags/0/carole-middleton><strong>Carole Middleton</strong></a> to take in the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy on Dec. 15 of that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
<h2>London, 2020</h2> <p>While promoting her "5 big questions on the under 5's" survey, the mom of three paid a visit to LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School in London for breakfast. <p>She kept warm in a crisp teal coat, <strong>Sézane</strong> Tulio Sweater, black skinny jeans and her cherished <a href=/tags/0/russell-and-bromley><strong>Russell & Bromley</strong></a> black ankle boots. <p>Photo: &copy; Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>Carcross, 2016</h2> <p>During <a href=/tags/0/prince-william-and-kate><strong>Prince William and Kate</strong></a>'s 2016 royal tour of Canada, the duchess showed her support for local talent in the <a href=/tags/0/sentaler><strong>SENTALER</strong></a> Signature Wrap Coat with Ribbed Sleeves in Gull Grey while visiting the Yukon. <p>The stylish ensemble was rounded out with skinny jeans and tall brown cowboy boots. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
<h2>Newcastle Upon Tyne, 2012</h2> <p>The duchess cinched the waist of her deep maroon coat with a black belt for a royal engagement at Elswick Park on Oct. 10 of that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>Bradford, 2020</h2> <p>The style star oozed elegance during a public walkabout in Bradford, England. <p>She was outfitted in a green <a href=/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen><strong>Alexander McQueen</strong></a> coat and plaid <a href=/tags/0/zara><strong>Zara</strong></a> dress. Kate carried an <a href=/tags/0/aspinal-of-london><strong>Aspinal of London</strong></a> top-handle bag and grounded the ensemble with <a href=/tags/0/Gianvito-Rossi><strong>Gianvito Rossi</strong></a> pumps. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>Oslo, 2018</h2> <p>Beauty in blue! The Duchess of Cambridge kept warm during a royal visit to Oslo, Norway in a striking blue coat and chocolate brown accessories. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
<h2>Dublin, 2020</h2> <p>Kate delighted royals fans when she re-wore a <a href=/tags/0/reiss>Reiss</strong></a> cream coat she has had in her wardrobe for over a decade on her and William's royal tour of Ireland in March. <p>The duchess made the famous re-wear at Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, on March 4. <p><a href=/tags/0/russell-and-bromley><strong>Russell & Bromley</strong></a> black ankle boots completed the ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
<h2>Derby, 2020</h2> <p>She stepped out in a lovely autumn look to the University of Derby on Oct. 6 to hear how the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic has affected student life. <p>The duchess was clad in a <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/massimo-dutti"><strong>Massimo Dutti</strong></a> check coat and a soft blue sweater from the brand. <p>The outfit was paired with black slacks and pumps. <p>Photo: &copy; Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>Liverpool, 2012</h2> <p>The Duchess of Cambridge demonstrated the timeless appeal of a chocolate brown coat at The Brink, a dry bar for recovering alcoholics, in Liverpool on Feb. 14 of that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Danny Martindale/WireImage
<h2>Cardiff, 2020</h2> <p>Kate stepped out in style during her 24-hour tour of the UK to launch her "5 big questions on the under 5s" survey on Jan. 22. <p>At the Ely & Caerau Children's Centre in Cardiff, the mom of three sported a <a href=/tags/0/massimo-dutti><strong>Massimo Dutti</strong></a> camel coat paired with a <a href=/tags/0/zara><strong>Zara</strong></a> leopard skirt and tall black boots. <p>Photo: &copy; GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images
