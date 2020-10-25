H&M collaborates with one of Princess Beatrice's favourite designers on a range of budget-friendly dresses By Heather Cichowski

The Vampire's Wife and H&M are teaming up for a highly anticipated designer collaboration!

The beloved British brand from designer Susie Cave, which has been favoured by Princess Beatrice, Duchess Kate and a plethora of celebrities, will be available to the masses thanks to the collaboration with the Swedish high street retailer.

The H&M x The Vampire's Wife collaboration fuses the brand's signature retro feminine aesthetic with the retailer's more budget-conscious prices. The limited-edition range has a dark colour palette and features black velvet, shimmering fabrics and prim details that are a signature of the designer label, such as pussy bows and frills.

The designer collaboration is also special because it features jewelry. The clothing and accessories collection ranges in price from $14.99 for jewelry to $79.99 for a maxi dress. The range also includes a large lace shopper bag, graphic T-shirt and trendy frilled collar.

"With this collaboration, H&M and The Vampire’s Wife want to show our customers that fashion can, and should, empower and inspire women to feel like the best version of themselves," said Head of Design Womenswear at H&M Maria Östblom. "We’ve long been inspired by Susie’s energy and brand values and we’re thrilled to be doing this undoubtedly very special collection together."

Shoppers can browse the H&M x The Vampire’s Wife collaboration online and in select stores. It launched on Oct. 22. H&M designer collaborations have a habit of selling out very quickly so don't delay.

The collection will likely be of interest to royals fans in particular because members of the Royal Family have worn The Vampire's Wife to some memorable occasions.

For instance, Princess Beatrice sported a metallic dress from the label to Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's wedding ceremony at York Minster in August 2019.

And in her first appearance since she wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17 in a private ceremony in Windsor, the elder Princess of York donned a floral number from The Vampire's Wife to take in her wedding gown on display at Windsor Castle on Sept. 23.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a very similar green dress to Princess Beatrice's during her and Prince William's first official royal tour of Ireland in March 2020. The mom of three dazzled in a metallic green dress by The Vampire's Wife with bold earrings from H&M earrings no less for a trip to the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar in Dublin.