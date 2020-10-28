Want to work for Duchess Kate and Prince William? They're hiring a housekeeper By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William are hiring a housekeeper!

If you have always dreamed of working at one of the Royal Family's residences and you have experience, this could be the job for you.

According to the job description, the housekeeper role is for Kensington Palace. The right candidate will gain a permanent contract and aid Kate and William in the running of their London residence.

The new housekeeper "will support the management of all housekeeping operations." The right person will be competent at managing a varied workload and have flexibility and initiative. He or she should be a keen collaborator and enjoy taking on new challenges.

The right person must also be able to travel.

Of course, "maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times is paramount" in the position.

In the absence of the Senior Housekeeper, the chosen candidate will deputize for them.

No details about the salary or remuneration package were listed in the job ad.

Think you have the qualifications? Those who are interested have until Nov. 7 to apply.

The housekeeper role is currently the only vacancy on the website. There have not been a lot of job listings posted since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Earlier in the year, the Queen was hiring a chef for Buckingham Palace with the option of live-in accommodation. Additionally, the monarch was recruiting a helicopter pilot who would have been responsible for travel across the United Kingdom.

