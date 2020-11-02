Prince William had COVID-19 earlier this year: reports By Zach Harper

Prince William had the coronavirus earlier this year – around the same time as his father, Prince Charles, two new reports say.

Britain's The Sun and BBC News both say the Duke of Cambridge also came down with COVID-19 in April, just a few days after his father. BBC News cited anonymous palace sources in its report. Kensington Palace has not commented on either report, but has not issued a denial.

The Sun wrote that the father of three didn't cancel his engagements while he was ill, and opted to hold them by phone and video. The publication also wrote that the duke's diagnosis wasn't revealed so as to avoid worrying the public. He is said to have isolated at Anmer Hall, which is where his family spent the majority of the first coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

William and Duchess Kate have spent most of the pandemic actively working to support frontline health care workers and those battling the coronavirus, visiting hospitals and care centres, often wearing blue – the colour of the National Health Service. The Duchess of Cambridge also launched her Hold Still photography competition to showcase life during the pandemic and to help honour frontline workers.

In March, the Prince of Wales revealed his positive test and isolated at his Birkhall home on the Royal Family's Balmoral estate in Scotland. Duchess Camilla tested negative for the virus at the time, and self-isolated separately for two weeks. Charles was said to have only had mild symptoms as he recovered, though in June he said he still had not fully regained his senses of smell and taste.

This would make William the fourth royal to contract COVID-19 since the World Health Organization declared it a global pandemic in March. The first was Karl von Habsburg, the ancestral Archduke of Austria, who came down with it midway through that month.

"I thought it was the usual flu," he told Austria's oe24 TV network at the time. "When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested."

Prince Albert of Monaco also tested positive two days later. He continued to work from home during his recovery period and was said to be in a good state of health at the time. By the end of March, the Prince's Palace said he had recovered from the virus.

In July, Jazmin Grimaldi, Albert's daughter, also tested positive for COVID-19.

As of this writing, the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine says there have been nearly 47 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, and it has killed more than 1.2 million people. More than 31 million people have recovered from the virus, however. Canada has had nearly 240,000 of those cases.