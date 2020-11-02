New documentary about Princess Diana set for theatrical release in 2022 By Zach Harper

Aug. 31, 2022 will mark 25 years since the death of Princess Diana, and a new documentary about the People's Princess will be released that year to mark the sombre occasion.

The film, simply dubbed Diana, will be released in theatres and will be the first feature-length documentary about the late Princess of Wales to hit theatres. The production will use archive material such as news reports, photographs and footage – some of which has never been seen.

"Though we are telling a story which has been told and re-told many times, my aim is to re-frame it for a modern audience and make it as fresh and relevant as it ever has [been]," director Ed Perkins said in a statement. "The idea of taking an archive-only approach will allow us to immerse audiences in the narrative as if it were being told in the present."

Diana is being produced in connection with HBO in the United States and Sky in the United Kingdom, and will premiere stateside through HBO Max. It's slated for release sometime in the summer of 2022.

"The mythology surrounding Princess Diana remains as potent as ever, but we want to paint as honest a portrait as we can of a complex woman who had a powerful influence not just on the British monarchy, but on wider society," producers Simon and Jonathan Chinn said in a statement.

"In doing so, we also want to allow audiences not just to better understand Diana but, through her story, to come to an understanding of the era that shaped it and to connect the dots between then and now."

The fascination with Diana has never ended, and this year will see The Crown explore her impact on the British monarchy for the first time. Emma Corrin is set to star as the young Diana in season four of the hit Netflix show when it premieres on Nov. 15. Elizabeth Debicki will take over from her in season five.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart is also playing the late People's Princess in a new film about Diana. Spencer is about the breakdown in Prince Charles and Diana's marriage and takes place over three days over Christmas at Sandringham.