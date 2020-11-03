The search for the first winners of Prince William's Earthshot Prize has begun By Heather Cichowski

The search for the first winners of Prince William's Earthshot Prize has started.

On Nov. 1, the Duke of Cambridge took to the Kensington Royal Twitter account to announce more than 100 nominators across seven continents had kicked off the search for what is being called "the most prestigious environment prize in history."

More than 100 nominators spanning seven continents will today begin the search for the first winners of The Earthshot Prize – the most prestigious environment prize in history. pic.twitter.com/eMAARhRSLU — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) November 1, 2020

"The search for the first @EarthshotPrize winners has begun," Kensington Royal tweeted, encouraging those who were interested to find out more about the nominations and selection process on the Earthshot website.

The Palace also posted a graphic which highlighted the Earthshot Prize's five steps. First, the nominators will help seek solutions to reach the Earthshots. There are five Earthshots and they are "simple but ambitious goals, which if achieved by 2030 will improve life for us all, for generations to come." The Earthshots are: Fix Our Climate, Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans and Build a Waste-Free-World.

Individuals, communities, businesses and organizations can all be submitted for the Earthshot Prize.

Secondly, nominations will be screened in a separate assessment process from February. Thirdly, a panel of experts will provide a shortlist to the Earthshot Prize Council, subject to virtual and in-personal visits taking place over summer 2021.

 The search for the first @EarthshotPrize winners has begun!



Visit the #EarthshotPrize website to find out more about the nominations and selection process: https://t.co/C5EtcMeOoTpic.twitter.com/31xBupNS0h — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 1, 2020

At the next stage, the Earthshot Prize Council will select five winners, one for each of the formerly mentioned Earthshots. The fifth and final stage is when the awards will be given out.

MORE: Barack Obama throws his support behind Prince William's Earthshot Prize

William revealed the Earthshot Prize Council members last month. The council is comprised of people across philanthropic, environmental, business, sport and entertainment backgrounds.

The 13-person Prize Council includes the Duke of Cambridge, Queen Rania of Jordan and legendary natural historian Sir David Attenborough, who narrated the video announcing the Earthshot Prize in December 2019! Shakira and Cate Blanchett are part of the group. Former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, and former UN Climate Chief and founding partner of Global Optimism, Christiana Figueres, are also on the council.

Five prizes worth approximately $1.7 million will be awarded each year for the next decade, with the goal of providing at least 50 evidenced-based solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030. The awards ceremonies will take place in different cities across the world each year between 2021 and 2030. The 2021 prize is set to be awarded in London.