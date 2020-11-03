King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan release adorable new family portrait featuring new son
By Heather Cichowski
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan have released a sweet new family portrait.
The adorable photographs were taken at Dechencholing Palace in Thimphu, the Himalayan country's capital. The images were shared on the Bhutan royals' Instagram accounts on Nov. 1, which is King Jigme's Coronation Day. In 2008, he ascended to the throne in a formal Coronation Ceremony and was named His Majesty The King as the Fifth Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan.
The new pictures include an individual portrait of King Jigme, a family photo of Queen Jetsun and her two sons and different shots of the young boys, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, 4, and Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, seven months.
View this post on Instagram
1st of November is celebrated in Bhutan as Coronation Day. On this day in 2008, the formal Coronation Ceremony of His Majesty The King as the Fifth Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan, was held. Most memorable for the people was His Majesty’s Coronation Address, which continues to resonate and move our hearts. On this special occasion, we are honoured to share a special set of Kupars. These Kupars of His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, and His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, were taken at the Dechencholing Palace. #HisMajesty #KingJigmeKhesar #HerMajesty #QueenJetsunPema #gyalseyjigmenamgyel #gyalseyugyenwangchuck #Bhutan
In one tender snap, the queen sits with her two young children on her lap as they cuddle up. Another sentimental image captures the brothers looking out a window with the little one seated on the Dragon Prince's lap. There is also an individual shot of little Gyalsey Ugyen.
The family portraits are poignant because this is one of the first times royals fans get to see the youngest royal. The Bhutanese king and queen welcomed Gyalsey Ugyen on March 19.
"We are honoured to announce the birth of the second Royal Child of Their Majesties The King and Queen, a Prince, on the 19th of March 2020, corresponding with the 25th day of the 1st month of the Male Iron Rat year, in Lingkana Palace, Thimphu," they wrote on Instagram at the time.
"Her Majesty and the royal baby are in good health, and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey was delighted to meet his younger brother.
"Their Majesties express their gratitude to the medical team, the Zhung Dratshang and to everyone for their well-wishes and prayers."
In May, the Bhutan royals revealed the first photos of their second son. The proud parents posed with the baby in the gardens at their Lingkana Palace in Thimphu.
View this post on Instagram
To commemorate the 30th Birth Anniversary of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen on the 4th of June, it is our privilege to share a wonderful collection of photographs of the Royal Family. These Kupars were taken at the Lingkana Palace grounds on the 29th of May. His Royal Highness’ name will be announced in the coming days. With deepest gratitude and love on this special occasion, we offer our prayers for the lasting happiness and health of our Beloved Queen, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen. #RoyalFamily #Bhutan
Like his older brother, the newborn's name was not given at the time of his birth. Jigme and Jetsun's youngest son was officially named Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck on June 30 in a special Buddhist ceremony. It was also revealed the baby would be referred to as Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck.
View this post on Instagram
29th October 2020 Her Royal Highness Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck married Dasho Thinlay Norbu in a Royal Wedding ceremony today. The Royal Wedding was held at Dechencholing Palace in Thimphu. The Royal Couple received the blessings of His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and His Holiness the Je Khenpo. Her Royal Highness Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck was born in 1993 to His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Her Majesty Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck. Her Royal Highness graduated with a major in Sociology from Georgetown University in the United States in 2016. As President of the Bhutan Paralympic Committee, Her Royal Highness represents Bhutan internationally to take forward the participation of Bhutanese athletes with disabilities in various global sporting events. Dasho Thinlay Norbu was born to Yab Dhondup Gyaltshen and Yum Sonam Choki in 1992, and is the younger brother of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen. After graduating from St. Stephen’s college in Delhi University, Dasho trained as a pilot and has been flying for the National Airline Drukair since 2019. The Royal Couple are both active DeSuups. #RoyalWedding #Princess #Bhutan
The Bhutan royals have had a few things to celebrate recently. King Jigme Khesar's half-sister, Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck, married Dasho Thinlay Norbu on Oct. 29 at Dechencholing Palace during COVID-19.
