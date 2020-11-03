King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan release adorable new family portrait featuring new son By Heather Cichowski

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan have released a sweet new family portrait.

The adorable photographs were taken at Dechencholing Palace in Thimphu, the Himalayan country's capital. The images were shared on the Bhutan royals' Instagram accounts on Nov. 1, which is King Jigme's Coronation Day. In 2008, he ascended to the throne in a formal Coronation Ceremony and was named His Majesty The King as the Fifth Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan.

The new pictures include an individual portrait of King Jigme, a family photo of Queen Jetsun and her two sons and different shots of the young boys, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, 4, and Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, seven months.



In one tender snap, the queen sits with her two young children on her lap as they cuddle up. Another sentimental image captures the brothers looking out a window with the little one seated on the Dragon Prince's lap. There is also an individual shot of little Gyalsey Ugyen.

The family portraits are poignant because this is one of the first times royals fans get to see the youngest royal. The Bhutanese king and queen welcomed Gyalsey Ugyen on March 19.





"We are honoured to announce the birth of the second Royal Child of Their Majesties The King and Queen, a Prince, on the 19th of March 2020, corresponding with the 25th day of the 1st month of the Male Iron Rat year, in Lingkana Palace, Thimphu," they wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Her Majesty and the royal baby are in good health, and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey was delighted to meet his younger brother.

"Their Majesties express their gratitude to the medical team, the Zhung Dratshang and to everyone for their well-wishes and prayers."

In May, the Bhutan royals revealed the first photos of their second son. The proud parents posed with the baby in the gardens at their Lingkana Palace in Thimphu.

Like his older brother, the newborn's name was not given at the time of his birth. Jigme and Jetsun's youngest son was officially named Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck on June 30 in a special Buddhist ceremony. It was also revealed the baby would be referred to as Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck.

The Bhutan royals have had a few things to celebrate recently. King Jigme Khesar's half-sister, Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck, married Dasho Thinlay Norbu on Oct. 29 at Dechencholing Palace during COVID-19.