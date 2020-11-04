'The Crown': Royal events we're likely to see in season four

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The fourth season of <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/netflix">Netflix</a></strong>'s <em><strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/the-crown">The Crown</a></strong></em> is coming on Nov. 15. The show continues to showcase events from the lives of the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a>, and it is believed this season will roughly span from 1979 to 1990. <p>Season 4 introduces <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/princess-diana">Princess Diana</a></strong> (<strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/emma-corrin">Emma Corrin</a></strong>) and <strong>Margaret Thatcher</strong> (<strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/gillian-anderson">Gillian Anderson</a></strong>), alongside much of the returning season 3 cast, including <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/josh-oconnor">Josh O'Connor</a></strong> as <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-charles"><strong>Prince Charles</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/olivia-colman">Olivia Colman</a></strong> portraying <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii">the Queen</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/helena-bonham-carter">Helena Bonham Carter</a></strong> as <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/princess-margaret">Princess Margaret</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/tobias-menzies">Tobias Menzies</a></strong> as <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-philip">Prince Philip</a></strong> and <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/erin-doherty"><strong>Erin Doherty</strong></a> as <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/princess-anne"><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a>. <p>With so much history and royal events, there are many possible storylines <em>The Crown</em> could feature including political matters, royal weddings and royal births. Some have already been teased <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02020102957943/new-trailer-season-4-the-crown-princess-diana-margaret-thatcher/"><strong>in the trailers for the new season</strong></a>. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the royal moments that we could see on season 4 of <em>The Crown</em>.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Michael SERRAILLIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Lord Mountbatten's Funeral, 1979</h2> <p>One of the sombre moments <em>The Crown</em> will likely cover in season four is the funeral of <strong>Lord Mountbatten</strong>. The Royal Family attended the funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London in September 1979. <p>Lord Mountbatten was assassinated by a bomb on his fishing boat in Mullaghmore, Ireland. The Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) claimed responsibility. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>Royals Meet With The Pope, 1980</h2> <p>The Queen has had a few papal meetings over the years. One that could be covered this season is the monarch and Philip's meeting with <strong>Pope John Paul II</strong> during their royal tour of Italy in 1980. <p>He was elected pope by the second papal conclave of 1978. <p>Diana and Charles also visited Pope John Paul II and the Vatican in April 1985, so it would be fascinating to see the two visits on <em>The Crown</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>The Queen Mother's 80th Birthday, 1980</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/queen-mother><strong>Queen Mother</strong></a> celebrated her 80th birthday on Aug. 8, 1980. (Her actual birthday was Aug. 4.) She is pictured here with her daughters, the Queen and <a href=/tags/0/princess-margaret><strong>Princess Margaret</strong></a>, marking the occasion from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. <p>It is one of a few milestone birthdays that could be marked on the Netflix show. The Queen Mother lived to be 101. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>Shots fired at Trooping The Colour, 1981</h2> <p>At <a href=/tags/0/trooping-the-colour><strong>Trooping the Colour</strong></a> in 1981, shots were heard down the Mall as the Queen road on her horse. <p><strong>Marcus Simon Sarjeant</strong>, 17, from Kent, fired six blank shots at the monarch during the ceremony and he was later charged under the Treason Act 1842. He was sentenced to five years' imprisonment after pleading guilty. Marcus served three years. The Queen was unhurt in the event. <p>Photo: &copy; Michael SERRAILLIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
<h2>The royal wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, 1981</h2> <p>The wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has already been <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02020101357774/new-trailer-season-4-the-crown-princess-diana-prince-charles/"><strong>teased in the trailer</strong></a> for this new season of <em>The Crown</em> and it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated moments! <p>Photo: © Fox Photos/Getty Images
<h2>The birth of Prince William, 1982</h2> <p>Another highlight of the forthcoming season will be seeing <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> for the first time! Here's hoping viewers get to enjoy the Prince and Princess of Wales leaving the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital with their baby boy. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Falklands War, 1982</h2> <p>The conflict had royal and political elements that make it likely subject matter for <em>The Crown</em>. <p>It was a 10-week undeclared war between the United Kingdom and Argentina, spanning April to June 1982. <p><a href=/tags/0/prince-andrew><strong>Prince Andrew</strong></a> (pictured here in September 1983 at Naval Air Station Portsmouth) served in the conflict by flying helicopters. <p>He was greeted by the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and <a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a> when he arrived home on the <em>HMS Invincible</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>The Queen visits the United States, 1983</h2> <p>Presidents have already featured on <em>The Crown</em>, so viewers could see the monarch's visit to the United States in 1983. During that trip, she spent time with then-U.S. President <strong>Ronald Reagan</strong>. <p>One memorable exchange from a state banquet in which Her Majesty quipped about the lousy California weather she experienced would make for a fun scene and give the opportunity to showcase some exquisite costumes and jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Bettmann via Getty Images
<h2>Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Prince William's royal tour of Australia</h2> <p>The young family's iconic trip to Australia and New Zealand from early 1983 is reported to be featured on season 4. <p>Prince William was only nine months old at the time and he was the first royal baby to travel overseas with his parents. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Miners' Strike, 1984</h2> <p>The was another massive political event that corresponds to the timeline of season four of <em>The Crown</em>. <p>The dispute started in Yorkshire in March 1984 in an attempt to prevent collier closures. Within days, half the United Kingdom's mine workers had walked out. They faced opposition from then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. <p>Here, the U.K. prime minister is photographed after she spent half an hour down a mine shaft at the Selby Coalfield. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>Prince Harry's Birth, 1984</h2> <p>Another must-see royal baby moment is when Prince Charles and Princess Diana introduced newborn <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> on September 16, 1984 as they left St. Mary's Hospital in London. <p>Photo: &copy; Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
<h2>Princess Margaret's lung pperation, 1985</h2> <p>In January 1985, the Queen's younger sister underwent a procedure in which part of her left lung was removed. <p>The procedure is often compared to the one her father, <a href=/tags/0/king-george-vi><strong>King George VI</strong></a>, underwent over 30 years earlier. His operation was portrayed in season 1 of the show. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Live Aid Concert, 1985</h2> <p>This one of the biggest highlights of the 1980s. With the Princess and Prince of Wales attending the event at Wembley Stadium alongside rock stars like <a href=/tags/0/david-bowie><strong>David Bowie</strong></a> (left) and members of <a href=/tags/0/queen><strong>Queen</strong></a>, it would make for great television to recreate it. <p>Photo: &copy; Dave Hogan via Getty Images
<h2>Princess Diana's flight on the Concorde, 1986</h2> <p>It is believed the Princess of Wales's flight on the Concorde to Vienna will be covered. <p>The iconic flight was special because the supersonic passenger plane flew at twice the speed of sound. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>The royal wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, 1986</h2> <p>Another potential royal wedding to be covered is that of Prince Andrew and <a href=/tags/0/sarah-ferguson><strong>Sarah Ferguson</strong></a>. <p>They wed at Westminster Abbey in London on July 23, 1986. Around 500 million viewers tuned in to watch the event on TV. <p>Photo: &copy; Bettmann via Getty Images
<h2>Royal tour of China, 1986</h2> <p>Her Majesty and Duke of Edinburgh went on a royal tour to the country in October 1986. It was historic because she was the first British monarch to visit China. <p>Here, the Queen met with kids at the Children's Palace in Canton. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>The birth of Princess Beatrice, 1988</h2> <p>There are a few royal births that could be portrayed, including the arrival of <a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrice><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a>, Andrew and Sarah's eldest daughter, on Aug. 8, 1988. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
<h2>IRA Bombings, 1980s</h2> <p>The IRA could be featured a few ways in the series, besides the assassination of Lord Mountbatten. <p>There was a bomb attack by the IRA on the Grand Hotel in Brighton on Oct. 12, 1984 when British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was in attendance. <p>Additionally, there was an IRA bomb attack on the Royal Marines School of Music on Sept. 24, 1989, in which 10 Royal Marines were killed. <p>Prince Philip is pictured at the last site viewing the floral tributes. <p>Photo: &copy; Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>The Reagans at Buckingham Palace, 1989</h2> <p>This is another possible Reagan appearance on <em>The Crown</em>. The then-United States president was given an honorary Knighthood on June 14, 1989 at Buckingham Palace. His wife, <strong>Nancy Reagan</strong>, was in attendance. <p>Photo: &copy; David Levenson/Getty Images
