Royal Family announces first plans for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, which marks 70 years since her ascension to throne. It's a huge milestone that no previous British monarch has achieved, and it's fitting it should receive huge billing on the calendar.

A "blockbuster" four-day weekend of celebrations will be held in June to honour Her Majesty, the U.K. government revealed in a special announcement on Nov. 12.

"Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee will be truly a historic moment – and one that deserves a celebration to remember" Culture Secetary Oliver Dowden said in a statement.

"We can all look forward to a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting edge art and technology. It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to Her Majesty's reign."

To create the special block of days to celebrate the Queen, the May Bank Holiday Weekend will be moved to June 2. An additional bank holiday will be added the following day to create the aforementioned four-day weekend.

It won't just be London that will see fun events. Things are planned for communities across the U.K. and Commonwealth. The U.K. government is also planning a stream of activities throughout 2022 in anticipation of the Queen's historic achievement.

Since the Commonwealth is going to be involved in the celebrations, keep your fingers crossed for a royal tour, just like in 2012. That year, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visited Canada in connection with the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. We'd be thrilled to have them back here, since they've visited many times. So have Duchess Kate and Prince William, who were last here in 2016 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Canada has a special place in the Cambridges' hearts, since it was their first royal tour following hteir wedding i

Hopefully, the coronavirus pandemic will have been resolved by this time in 2022. It definitely gives us all something to look forward to in the meantime.

The Queen ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, after the death of her father, King George VI. Her coronation took place on June 2, 1953 in Westminster Abbey in London.

Her Majesty has already reached the milestone of being Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch. She reached that honour on Sept. 9, 2015. Queen Victoria celebrated Golden and Diamond Jubilees and reigned for over 63 years.

Further details about the events that will take place for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be announced in due course. They are being planned by the Royal Household and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

