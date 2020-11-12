Prince Charles releases The Modern Artisan fashion collection
By Heather Cichowski
Prince Charles has released his sustainable fashion collection, and royals fans can get their hands on the styles he's helped design right now!
The Modern Artisan is part of a partnership between the Prince of Wales and his charity, The Prince’s Foundation, and YOOX NET-A-PORTER Group. The 18-piece line celebrates the skills and craftsmanship of British and Italian artisans and sustainable practices. It is about paying tribute to traditional skills and developing the next generation of designers while harnessing the power of data – hence the name of "modern artisan."
The luxury capsule collection of womenswear and menswear was created in an Anglo-Italian cross border collaboration with artisans from Politecnico di Milano in Milan and British artisans based at Dumfries House in Scotland, which is home to The Prince's Foundation.
The Modern Artisan collection was released on Nov. 12 across YOOX NET-A-PORTER's websites, including NET-A-PORTER and Mr. Porter. The collection features eight menswear pieces and 10 womenswear items.
The final collection is comprised of timeless, elegant pieces that are made from the highest quality materials and craftsmanship. The line includes knits, suiting, coats and a herringbone jumpsuit.
Prices range from US$475 for a cable-knit cashmere sweater to US$1,495 for a merino wool and cashmere blend coat. All profits from the collection will go to The Prince’s Foundation.
Each one of the pieces in The Modern Artisan line features a digital ID (QR code) providing the story behind it, including details about its materials, how to care and repair the garment and the artisans who designed and made it.
For example, the YOOX NET-A-PORTER for The Prince's Foundation Double-Breasted Prince of Wales Checked Cashmere Blazer ($1,350) was handmade at Dumfries House from an end-of-roll, single-fibre cashmere cloth supplied by Johnstons of Elgin. The lining of the jacket is GOTS-certified organic and 100 per cent traceable silk.
The intention is for buyers to keep the garments in their wardrobes for years to come and by caring for them and repairing them instead of throwing them away.
"The key it seems for me is to rediscover the importance nature plays in this," Charles said in a video for The Modern Artisan. "Where the natural materials come from. It seems utter madness to have this approach that takes, makes and throws away."
See the video below to find out more about the collaboration and collection:
The Prince’s Foundation’s emphasis on sustainability and its commitment to training the next generation of skilled practitioners for the fashion and textiles industry will be crystalised today through the launch of a sustainable and ready-to-wear luxury capsule collection designed by students in Italy and manufactured by trainee artisans at Dumfries House as part of the #ModernArtisan Through its partnership with international online fashion retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter to bring to life the cross-Europe apparel production programme The Modern Artisan, the charity has demonstrated its unwavering dedication to conserving traditional skills while providing valuable industry insight to its trainees. The collection will be available to view at @netaporter, @mrporterlive, @yoox, and @theoutnet from 9.30am this morning. All profits will be donated to The Prince’s Foundation. ____________ #ModernArtisan #dumfrieshouse #princesfoundation #respectingthepastbuildingthefuture #textilestraining #fashionandtextiles #luxury #capsulecollection
