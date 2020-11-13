Princess Diana's greatest fashion moments we'll likely see on 'The Crown'

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/princess-diana">Princess Diana</a></strong> was a fashion icon while she was alive, and she's continued influencing trends in the years since her death. <p>With <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/emma-corrin">Emma Corrin</a></strong> set to make her debut as the People's Princess in season four of <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/the-crown"><strong><em>The Crown</em></strong></a> alongside <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/josh-oconnor"><strong>Josh O'Connor</a></strong> as <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-charles"><strong>Prince Charles</a></strong> this weekend, fans will get to see the <a href=/tags/0/netflix><strong>Netflix</strong></a> series' versions of Diana's iconic '80s ensembles. <p>It's believed the fourth season will go from the late 1970s to about 1990, which means plenty of fashion. <p>We're highlighting Diana's looks we hope to see when <em>The Crown</em> season four is released on Nov. 15. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see Princess Diana fashion moments we want to see on <em>The Crown</em> this season.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images and Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>One-shouldered dress and headband, 1980</h2> <p>This was such a striking moment. Diana looked breathtaking in a one-shouldered blue gown and coordinating headband at a formal event with her partner. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Black strapless dress, 1981</h2> <p>On Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles's first evening outing in public, the couple stepped out to Goldsmiths Hall in London. She was clad in a strapless black taffeta gown designed by <a href=/tags/0/david-emanuel><strong>David</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/elizabeth-emanuel><strong>Elizabeth Emanuel</strong></a>. <p>It was a surprising and iconic choice, and a moment we'd love to see re-imagined on <em>The Crown</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Sparkling blue dress, 1981</h2> <p>This dazzling blue spaghetti strap dress with coordinating accessories is an early example of Princess Diana's exquisite style. <p>Emma was already photographed wearing something similar while filming season four of <em>The Crown</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kypros/Getty Images
<h2>Blue skirt suit, 1981</h2> <p>Naturally, <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02020111058047/the-crown-prince-charles-princess-diana-engagement-photos"><strong>Netflix has teased</strong></a> Emma wearing a version of this iconic <a href=/tags/0/cojana><strong>Cojana</strong></a> skirt suit with pussy-bow blouse Diana donned when she and Charles announced their engagement on Feb. 24, 1981. <p>Viewers will also get to see a recreation of the bride-to-be's sapphire and diamond engagement ring. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Yellow overalls, 1981</h2> <p>The bride-to-be's yellow overalls are a playful look that will appear on <em>The Crown</em>, based on photos taken during filming. <p>Lady Diana wore the pastel overalls with a floral blouse and red wedges while walking with <a href=/tags/0/sarah-ferguson><strong>Sarah Ferguson</strong></a> at a polo match prior to both of their royal weddings! <p>Photo: &copy; Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Blue floral dress, 1981</h2> <p>Princess Diana loved blue and this blue floral midi dress from her and Charles's wedding rehearsal at St. Paul's Cathedral in London in July 1981 is simply chic. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Wedding dress, 1981</h2> <p>The nuptials of Princess Diana and Prince Charles on July 29, 1981 was one of the biggest moments on <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02020101357774/new-trailer-season-4-the-crown-princess-diana-prince-charles/"><strong>season four</strong></a> of Netflix's <em>The Crown</em>. <p>Rather than create an exact replica, the show's costume designer <strong>Amy Roberts</strong> has designed a gown in tribute to Diana's iconic dress, which was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. <p>The young bride's gown had an iconic silhouette courtesy of dramatic puff sleeves, a fitted waist and a full skirt. <P>For her something old, Diana's dress featured a square of Carrickmacross lace that dated back to <a href=/tags/0/queen-mary><strong>Queen Mary</strong></a>. <p>As for her something blue, there was a small blue bow sewn into the waistband of the wedding gown. <p>The bridal look was topped with her family's Spencer tiara. <p>Photo: &copy; Fox Photos/Getty Images
<h2>Off-the-shoulder gown, 1981</h2> <p>The newlywed donned this romantic pastel gown from <strong>Bellville Sassoon</strong> to the "Splendours of the Gonzaga" exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in November 1981. <p>She accessorized with a multi-strand choker and bracelet and metallic clutch. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Red embellished dress, 1982</h2> <p>This twinkling red gown is another piece viewers should expect to see interpreted on <em>The Crown</em>. Diana wore the dress on Dec. 8, 1982 to meet legendary ballet dancer <strong>Rudolph Nureyev</strong> at The Royal Opera House in London. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Pink polka dot dress and hat, 1983</h2> <p>Princess Diana charmed during a visit to Freemantle Hospital in Australia wearing a pink long-sleeved dress from fashion designer <strong>Donald Campbell</strong> paired with a coordinating hat by <strong>John Boyd Millinery</strong> on April 7, 1983. <p>Promotional materials have shown Emma in a rendition of the ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Yellow patterned dress, 1983</h2> <p>Another lovely look from Princess Diana and Prince Charles's tour of Australia and New Zealand that would be great on <em>The Crown</em> is this printed yellow dress with bow neck and three-quarter sleeves. <p>The Princess of Wales donned the frock during an official welcome ceremony while visiting a school in Alice Springs. <p>Photo: &copy; Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
<h2>Green spotted dress, 1983</h2> <p>Princess Diana (accompanied by the Prince of Wales and a baby <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a>!) struck another fashion note in a Donald Campbell dress while touring New Zealand. <p>The young family posed for a photocall in the grounds of Government House on April 23, 1983 in Auckland. <p>Diana's below-the-knee dress featured an exaggerated decorative prairie collar. The style has been updated for <em>The Crown</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>Sheep sweater, 1983</h2> <p>There are so many memorable Princess Diana fashion moments, including her <strong>Warm & Wonderful</strong> Black Sheep Wool Sweater at Windsor Polo in June 1983 alongside Sarah Ferguson. <p>It would be fantastic to see the sweater on <em>The Crown</em>, especially since <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/gallery/02020101757807/princess-diana-sheep-sweater-reissued-rowing-blazers/"><strong>it has recently been reissued</strong></a>. <p>Photo: © Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
<h2>Black dress, 1985</h2> <p>One of Diana's most iconic moments ever was when she and <a href=/tags/0/john-travolta><strong>John Travolta</strong></a> danced at the White House on Nov. 9, 1985 with then-President <strong>Ronald Reagan</strong> and his wife <strong>Nancy Reagan</strong> looking on. <p>It only seems right the series features the moment complete with a version of Diana's <strong>Victor Edelstein</strong> gown and pearl choker. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/WireImage
<h2>White one-sleeved gown, 1985</h2> <p>Photos taken during shooting of season four of <em>The Crown</em> depicted Emma in a similar one-shouldered gown to this. <p>Diana was photographed at a gala dinner at the National Gallery in Washington wearing a white, crystal-beaded gown by Japanese designer <strong>Hachi</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Pink sweater and plaid capris, 1986</h2> <p>There are many pretty casual outfits that defined Diana's style, including this hot pink sweater paired with coordinating plaid capris. The Princess of Wales sported the ensemble at her country home of Highgrove on July 18, 1986. <p>A version of the ensemble has been spotted on <em>The Crown</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Star-decorated dress and pink gloves, 1986</h2> <p>On Oct. 9, 1986, the Princess of Wales turned heads in a <strong>Murray Arbeid</strong> navy blue dress embellished with sparkling stars. The strapless gown was accessorized with long hot pink gloves. <p>Diana sported the colourful ensemble for the premiere of <strong>Andrew Lloyd Webber</strong>'s <em>Phantom of the Opera</em> at Her Majesty's Theatre in London. <p>Emma would look striking in a similar style. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>Pale blue gown and scarf, 1987</h2> <p>The Prince and Princess of Wales had a movie star moment at the <a href=/tags/0/cannes><strong>Cannes Film Festival</strong></a> in May 1987 for a gala night. <p>Her <a href=/tags/0/catherine-walker><strong>Catherine Walker</strong></a> gathered gown and matching scarf only added to the effect so we're hopeful the moment will be recognized. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Strapless dress and gloves, 1987</h2> <p>What drama! The mom of two's purple velvet dress and matching gloves from <a href=/tags/0/catherine-walker><strong>Catherine Walker</strong></a> captivated royals fans when she stepped out to <strong>Mozart</strong>'s opera <em>Marriage of Figaro</em> at the Munich Opera House during her and Charles's official visit to Germany on Nov. 4, 1987. <p>And the bold style choice would have just as much impact on television. <p>Photo: &copy; David Levenson/Getty Images
<h2>White brocade dress, 1989</h2> <p>Diana's regal <strong>Victor Edelstein</strong> gown and bolero from Feb. 2, 1989 is something that's likely to appear on the show. <p>The princess sported the dress to the Brooklyn Academy of Music to see the Welsh National Opera Gala production of <em>Falstaff</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
