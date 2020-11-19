Have your say with the 2020/2021 Hello! Canada reader survey! By Zach Harper

There's no easy way to sum up 2020. Even saying it's been a challenging year doesn't quite accurately put it. Less than three months into the calendar, many of us promptly found ourselves learning new terms such as "self-isolation," "flattening the curve" and "contact tracing."

But so did royals and celebrities. And through it all, they've helped show us our resilience.

From the Queen's uplifting, hopeful speech in April and other members of the Royal Family continuing to "step out" virtually while in they were also locked down, royals have also adapted to the "new normal" of the last eight months. Celebrities have done the same by giving back to frontline workers and health care professionals, and even funding COVID-19 vaccines like it was recently reported Dolly Parton has done.

We truly have all been affected by this pandemic, and this strange year has not only shown us what we all have in common and how interconnected we all are, but also the importance of uplifting, hopeful news and content. With that in mind, we'd like to invite you to take our 2020/2021 readers survey.

You'll be able to tell us what you think about royal and celebrity topics, along with beauty, style and home decor content you'd like to see in the pages of Hello! Canada magazine and online. There are myriad people and topics to choose from, and we've made sure you'll be able to pick as many as you like.

When you reach the end, you'll have the option of answering several in-depth royal-related questions that will let you share your opinions on everything from the royals' response to COVID-19 to your favourite royal events of the year.

If you have trouble loading the survey below in your browser, you can also fill it out here.

In 2020, we've learned time is one of the most valuable things you can give. Thank you for yours – it will help us continue to give you content that inspires and uplifts you.

We are wishing you and those you love the very best health.

