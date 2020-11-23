Princess Charlene shares adorable new photos of Monaco's royal twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella By Zach Harper

Monaco's royal twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, turn six years old next month and recently appeared with their parents, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, at the country's National Day celebrations.

Now their mom has shared two sweet new photos of them that appear to show them both with their dad on the special day.

The first post features two photos of the twins. In the opening image, Jacques sits confidently on a couch with his legs crossed while Albert stands behind him. In the second, Gabriella sneaks up on her father from behind, mimicking his mannerisms.

A second post features another image of Gabriella photobombing her father, giggling and looking at the camera as Albert looks ahead, trying to keep from laughing.

Charlene also shared a different photo of Jacques that shows him in a little military uniform – the same one he wore to the National Day celebrations.

Royals fans were thrilled to see the twins out with their parents and the rest of Monaco's royal family last week. Jacques was also wearing a military helmet during the event, and even did a cute little salute during the festivities. He and Gabriella have appeared at the event several years in a row and well-wishers are always happy to see the two waving from the balcony of the royal palace with their parents, as they did again this year.

As we mentioned, Gabriella and Jacques are six years old next month, and Charlene typically releases new portraits of them to celebrate around that time. It will be a great way for royals fans to end 2020.

It's been quite the year for the family, since Albert recovered from COVID-19 in the early spring, so we bet they're all looking forward to the holidays – just like all of us!