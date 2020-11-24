King Felipe of Spain starts quarantine after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 By Heather Cichowski

King Felipe has entered a 10-day quarantine period after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Nov. 23, the royal palace said the 52-year-old would self-isolate and suspend royal duties. Someone he met the day before has since tested positive for COVID-19. No further details were given about the Nov. 22 encounter, but HELLO! UK reports it was from the monarch's personal calendar.

Queen Letizia and daughters Princess Leonor, 15, and Princess Sofia, 13, are not quarantining, and are said to be continuing with their normal activities.

The Spanish royal couple attended the Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards at the El Prado Museum in Madrid on Nov. 18. The King also chaired a meeting of the Scientific Council of the Elcano Royal Institute in Madrid on Nov. 23 before he was aware he'd made contact with someone who tested positive COVID-19.

This is not the first time the Spanish royals have had to go into self-isolation during the pandemic. In March, the King and Queen were tested for COVID-19 after Letizia met with a Spanish government minister who later came down with the illness. Both were found to be negative.

They went into quarantine after the incident, and suspended royal engagements on the Spanish government's recommendation.

Leonor went into quarantine in September after a classmate at the Santa María de los Rosales school in Madrid, tested positive for COVID-19. She self-isolated for 14 days. The rest of the family also followed the coronavirus guidelines.

As of this writing, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine reports there have been more than 59 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide. Spain has had nearly 1.6 million of those cases with more than 43,000 deaths and more than 150,000 people who have recovered.

Like many countries across Europe, Spain has seen an increase in cases, and restrictions have been re-imposed to try to flatten the curve and stop the spread.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?