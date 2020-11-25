Looking back to when Zara Tindall opened up about her miscarriages By Heather Cichowski

In a moving essay for The New York Times, Duchess Meghan hasopened up about pregnancy loss she and Prince Harry suffered this summer. The heartbreaking admission brings to mind other public figures who have spoken out about pregnancy and baby loss. In the Royal Family, this includes Zara Tindall.



The Queen's granddaughter went through two miscarriages and discussed the heartbreaking ordeal in 2018. Zara is considered the first royal to have spoken out about pregnancy loss.

At the end of 2016, it was announced that Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, were expecting their second child. They had previously welcomed eldest daughter, Mia Tindall, 6, in 2014. Tragically, Zara and Mike lost what would have been their second child, and had to disclose it.

"For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone – everyone knew," she said to The Sunday Times with brother Peter Phillips in 2018.

"I had to go through having the baby because it was so far along," she added.

In the candid interview, Princess Anne's daughter revealed she had another miscarriage "really early on."

Zara also touched on the different feelings people can experience in their family, and praised her loved ones for the support they provided.

"It was a time when my family came to the fore and I needed them," she said.

The equestrian also highlighted how "time can be a great healer" and baby loss might be too painful for some to discuss immediately after, but with some time they might be able to speak about it.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent around the same time, the now-39-year-old talked about the support and sense of community she received from others who had also experienced pregnancy loss.

"I had so many letters saying, 'I'm so sorry, we've been through the same thing', which was incredible, and thank you to all those people," Zara stated. "It just showed how often it does happen."

"At the end of the day they've still lost a child too"

Zara Tindall reflects the impact her miscarriages had on her husband #miscarriage#royals#miscouragepic.twitter.com/AvDIwzs7Sv — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 7, 2018

She also spoke about how pregnancy loss can affect men.

"It's very different for us because we're carrying the child, but for guys I guess it's kind of that helpless feeling, which must be incredibly high and horrible for them," she said. "At the end of the day, they've still lost a child, too."

After experiencing the two losses, Zara and Mike welcomed daughter Lena Tindall, 2, in 2018.

MORE: 'An almost unbearable grief': Duchess Meghan opens up about devastating miscarriage in emotional new essay

In her essay, Meghan revealed she and Prince Harry lost their second child in July. The 39-year-old also wrote about how common miscarriages are, and said the subject is still considered taboo. She is hopeful this will change.

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," Meghan wrote. "In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage, yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

Meghan added that she hoped people would come together and in general ask "Are you okay?" and reach out to others with kindness, adding in general, this has been a staggering year of loss for everyone.

"Are we OK? We will be," she ended her piece.