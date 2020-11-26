The best Black Friday deals on brands the royals love, from Birks to Strathberry
By Heather Cichowski
The holidays are fast approaching. If you're already wondering what to get people on your festive and Christmas shopping lists, the Black Friday sales are a brilliant place to start to pick up some incredible finds.
We've rounded up a list of the not-to-be-missed deals from some of Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan's favourite brands to help make your shopping a little easier. Make sure to act quickly because these Black Friday deals are only for a limited time.
Aldo
The high street shoe brand worn by Kate is offering 25 per cent off regular priced styles from Nov. 5-Dec. 1. It will also have 50 per cent off select sale styles and must-have styles from Nov. 16-Dec. 23, with end dates subject to change.
ASOS
The online retailer has up to 70 per cent off on almost everything. There are over 850 brands available to shop at ASOS.
Aritzia
The Canadian retailer is hosting a Black Fiveday sale, running from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30 (Cyber Monday). Everything (except for The Super Puff) is on sale up to 50 per cent off in store and online.
Birks
The jewelry brand is hosting a Diamond Sale in all stores and online with select items up to 40 per cent off. The sale ends on Nov. 30. Curbside pickup, virtual appointments and phone appointments are all available.
Club Monaco
The Canada-founded brand is offering 30 per cent off orders from Nov. 20-28 for Black Friday. For Cyber Monday, Club Monaco has 40 per cent off everything (no product exclusions) from Nov. 29-30.
Gap
Gap is offering 50 per cent off online at all brands (Banana Republic, Gap, Old Navy) and an extra 10 per cent off Gap with the code GAPFRIDAY.
H&M
Kate is a fan of the Swedish retailer, which is offering H&M Members early access with 20 per cent off on Nov. 26 online and in-store.
Hudson's Bay
The iconic Canadian retailer has up to 40 per off men's and women's sleepwear and fashion, including Topshop and Topman. Additionally, Hudson's Bay is offering up to 50 per cent off in the designer sale.
Hunter
The Royal Family is fans of the classic boot brand. Lucky shoppers will be able to enjoy a week of Black Friday sales from Nov. 24-30. Hunter will offer different deals every day, ranging from 25-30 per cent off classic styles, such as Refined boots, Chelsea boots, kids boots, tall boots and seasonal styles.
Nov. 24: Family Day, 25 per cent off men’s, women’s and kids’ boots
Nov. 25: Chelsea Day, 25 per cent off select Chelsea boot styles
Nov. 26: Kids Day, 25 per cent off kids’ boots
Nov. 27: Refined Day, 30 per cent off Refined boots including Chelsea style, short and tall boots
Nov. 28: Seasonal Styles, 30 per cent off
Nov. 29: Bestsellers, 25 per cent off
Nov. 30: Original Day, 30 per cent off Original styles
Mackage
The coat brand's Black Friday offer is up to 50 per cent off select items from Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 5pm EST until 12:01 am EST on Nov. 30.
Missoma
Missoma, one of Kate's go-to jewelry brands, is giving 25 per cent off all products online. Buyers take note this is the ONLY time of the year the jewelry brand ever does this.
Monica Vinader
The jewelry brand loved by Kate and Meghan will be offering 25 per cent off all items through Dec. 2, with additional surprise flash sales happening throughout the time period.
This includes deals on the Siren Wire Green Onyx earrings (worn frequently by Kate) and Linear Friendship Bracelet (a recent Zoom meeting favourite of Meghan) and the MV x Doina collection (on sale for the first time since the launch).
Reiss
The label is giving shoppers a 30 per cent off promotion on all full price items until Nov. 30.
SOIA & KYO
The cool coat brand that counts the Duchess of Sussex as a fan has up to 50 per cent off for Black Friday. No code is required.
Spells of Love
The Wales-based label has become a firm favourite of Kate's in 2020, and Spells of Love will be hosting a Black Friday sale starting this Friday, with 10-30 per cent off selected items.
Strathberry
Meghan carried one of the handbags on her first royal engagement with Prince Harry. The brand is offering up to 60 per cent off selected styles.
