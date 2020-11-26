Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden test positive for COVID-19 By Heather Cichowski

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Swedish royal court released a statement on Nov. 26 revealing the Duke and Duchess of Varmland's COVID-19 diagnosis. They are experiencing mild symptoms and "feel well under the circumstances," the message said. Carl Philip, 41, and Sofia, 35, are in quarantine at their home with their children, Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3.

King Carl XVI Gustaf's family doctor is supervising infection tracing in both royals' cases. Other members of the Swedish royal family, including the King, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, will be tested on Nov. 26.

There have been more than 60 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. Sweden has had over 236,000 of those cases with more than 6,600 deaths.

Sofia and Carl Philip have been lending their support to the fight against the coronavirus since the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization in March. The duke has been serving at the Försvarsmakten headquarters of the Swedish Armed Forces.

In April, it was revealed Princess Sofia completed an intensive three-day training program at Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm, where she is an honorary chair member. The Swedish royal was then able to help hospital staff with non-medical tasks during the pandemic. Her first day of work was April 16.

MORE: King Felipe of Spain starts quarantine after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19

Earlier this week, the Spanish royal palace released a statement that King Felipe had entered a 10-day quarantine period after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Queen Letizia and daughters Princess Leonor, 15, and Princess Sofia, 13, are not quarantining, and are said to be continuing with their regular activities.

This week it was also revealed Princess Michael of Kent tested positive for COVID-19. Her spokesperson told the Press Association the 75-year-old "is on the mend" and had been suffering from "extreme fatigue and had regular fevers," but is "over the worst" of the illness.

In March, Prince Charles also contracted the coronavirus, as did Prince Albert of Monaco. Both recovered. Last month, it was widely reported Prince William became ill with the virus in April, just after his father.

We wish Carl Philip and Sofia well in their recovery.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?